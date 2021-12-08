Tarragona

Silversea Announces All-inclusive Fare With New Wave Season Promotion

SILVER MUSE

Silversea Cruises has announced the expansion of its all-inclusive offerings for guests with increased flexibility, additional savings and a limited-time reduced deposit of 15 percent. The cruise line said that the new promotional Port-to-Port fares provide travel advisors with “additional options to tailor a more personalized program that is suited to the preferences of their clients,” particularly those who wish to have their own pre- and post-cruise travel arrangements curated by their travel advisor.

According to a press release, Silversea's Door-to-Door All-Inclusive fares now feature a 15-percent refundable reduced deposit (normally 25 percent) on all worldwide voyages sailing through March 31, 2023, if booked between Dec. 6, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022.

This reduced deposit complements a collection of all-inclusive benefits, including roundtrip economy airfare, reduced business class air, or air credit; all airport/hotel/ship transfers, including new private executive transfers from home; pre- and post-cruise hotel night/s or hotel day-rooms; and luggage handling – all in addition to shore excursions and onboard amenities and services.

For travelers who prefer to make their pre- and post-cruise travel arrangements independently – including air, hotel, and transfers – the new Port-to-Port All-Inclusive lower fares are now also available on selected itineraries and departure dates and offer on average about 25-percent savings compared to Door-to-Door fares.

According to the press release, the Port-to-Port fares are subject to availability and are offered for a limited number of Vista and Veranda suites on select voyages. They will be revised from time to time, starting on Feb. 28, 2022. These fares require a non-refundable 15-percent deposit. 

"In anticipation of Wave Season, we have enhanced our all-inclusive offering with the addition of a reduced deposit and our new Port-to-Port All-Inclusive promotion, designed specifically for those guests who may prefer to design their own pre- and post-cruise travel arrangements,'' said Barbara Muckermann, the chief commercial officer for Silversea Cruises. "This gives our travel advisor partners greater ability to create the perfect travel experience for their clients – whether those clients are seasoned luxury travelers or new to Silversea – and thus increase their sales during Wave Season.”

