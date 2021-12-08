MSC Group’s Explora Journeys Launches Online Travel Advisor Center

Explora Journeys, the new luxury lifestyle cruise brand of the MSC Group, has launched its new online travel advisor center in order to “further cement its links with the travel advisor community.”

“Our new Travel Advisor Centre is another important step forward in our vision and purpose, based on the extensive research we completed to create an ocean experience like no other," said the cruise line’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Ungerer. "We have created what I believe is a seamless, best-in-class digital experience for travel advisors to underscore our mantra of just how easy it is to do business with Explora Journeys. Given our belief in this brand to create a new category in luxury, lifestyle travel, we will continue to invest in its expansion to create what we refer to as an `Ocean State of Mind` for all our guests.”

According to a press release, the Explora Travel Advisor Centre is designed with extensive travel advisor input and includes:

Booking Suite - allows advisors to search and book journeys of their clients’ choice, select suites, access fares, generate options and quotations.

- allows advisors to search and book journeys of their clients’ choice, select suites, access fares, generate options and quotations. Knowledge Suite - intuitive access to a variety of chapters to equip travel advisors with the knowledge to tell the Explora Journeys' story. Additionally, advisors can learn "valuable tips" and generate a "go-to-market action plan" with specific clients identified.

- intuitive access to a variety of chapters to equip travel advisors with the knowledge to tell the Explora Journeys' story. Additionally, advisors can learn "valuable tips" and generate a "go-to-market action plan" with specific clients identified. Marketing Suite - access to digital and print assets designed exclusively for travel advisors and their clients. Assets include digital banners, brand booklets, image library, brand logos, videos, recommended social media assets, email and print templates.

- access to digital and print assets designed exclusively for travel advisors and their clients. Assets include digital banners, brand booklets, image library, brand logos, videos, recommended social media assets, email and print templates. Performance Suite – reporting dashboard where advisors can track all their bookings, commissions paid via the industry’s first rolling commission payment program, meet the Explora Journeys team and contact details.

– reporting dashboard where advisors can track all their bookings, commissions paid via the industry’s first rolling commission payment program, meet the Explora Journeys team and contact details. Headlines - news and updates from Explora Journeys including new journeys, travel advisor benefits and, from 2022, information about onboard and destination experiences.

“We are proud to announce this next step in the brand’s journey and this is another example of Explora Journeys putting the travel advisor community first. A year in the making, we are proud to launch our platform and we will continue to engage travel advisors for input as we add valuable resources to make doing business with Explora Journeys joyful,” the Chief Sales Officer for Explora Journeys, Chris Austin, said.

The Travel Advisor Centre follows Explora Journeys’ By Appointment service launched in September that allows travel advisors to set up an appointment with an Explora Journeys Ambassador to discuss and make a booking on one or more of the eight inaugural journeys during Explora I’s first year, including the vessel’s maiden journey in May 2023.