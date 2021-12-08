Norwegian Dawn Kicks Off Tampa Program as the 10th NCL Ship Back in Service

The Norwegian Dawn is welcoming guests back today as the tenth vessel to resume commercial service for Norwegian Cruise Line.

The 2002-built ship is also marking the company’s return to homeport operations in Tampa after a 21-month hiatus.

Through April, the Dawn is set to offer 15 cruises from the Florida port, sailing to the Bahamas, the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The five- to 11-night itineraries feature visits to popular destinations such as Cozumel, St. Thomas, Curaçao and Harvest Caye, Norwegian’s private resort in Belize.

Originally ordered for Star Cruises, the Norwegian Dawn entered service in 2002. The 92,250-ton vessel is a sister to the Norwegian Star and can carry up to 2,200 guests in double occupancy.

The Germany-built ship also introduced the concept of hull art, a feature that was later added to the entire fleet.

In 2016, the Dawn underwent an extensive revitalization as part of The Norwegian Edge program, which aimed to elevate the standard of the NCL fleet. During the refit, the vessel received several new features, including Los Lobos Cantina, a Mexican specialty restaurant, and the Sugarcane Mojito Bar.

The design and décor in all of the ship’s public rooms and staterooms was also updated, including a complete makeover of the Garden Villas, the largest suites in the Norwegian fleet.

In addition to the Norwegian Dawn, the Norwegian Pearl is also resuming guest services this month. The 2,400-guest ship is set to welcome passengers back on Dec. 23 in Miami, kicking off a program of Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries.

After a 500-day operational pause, Norwegian Cruise Line first resumed revenue services in July, with the Norwegian Jade. During the summer, the vessel offered a series of destination-intensive cruises to the Greek Islands.

The brand later expanded its restart to additional destinations, including the Alaska, the Caribbean, the Western Mediterranean, the West Coast, Bermuda and more.

Currently, Norwegian is offering cruises in the Caribbean, the Middle East, the Mexican Riviera and Europe from nine different homeports.