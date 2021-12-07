Tarragona

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Director and Entertainment Director Duo for Radiance

Carnival Radiance CD ED 800

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Ryan Rose and Bradley Cripps will serve as cruise director and entertainment director respectively for the ship’s inaugural season.

According to a press release, New York-native Rose (pictured right) joined the company as a host DJ and fun squad team member in 2015 and most recently served as cruise director on the Carnival Inspiration, so he is “looking forward to his return to the West Coast.”

Completing the duo, Cripps (pictured left) will spearhead Carnival Radiance’s entertainment offerings, including shows, performances and deck parties. From Hertfordshire, England, Cripps is known for his “contagious enthusiasm and positive leadership,” according to Carnival. He joined the company as a sports manager in 2015, later being named entertainment director in 2018.

“When our guests board a Carnival cruise, they look forward to the unparalleled entertainment they can experience all day every day, and our cruise director and entertainment director duo are at the core of that fun,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “The Carnival Radiance is our newest Fun Ship, and we know that Ryan and Bradley are the perfect team to bring this beautiful new vessel to life.”

The Carnival Radiance will make her Southern California debut on Monday, Dec. 13, kicking off a year-round schedule of Baja Mexico cruises from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

She features all of the line’s popular Fun Ship 2.0 dining, beverage and entertainment spaces as well as Big Chicken, the second seagoing restaurant created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal that debuted on the Mardi Gras earlier this year. Lucille O’Neal, Shaq’s mom, will serve as the Carnival Radiance’s godmother.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Jamestown Metal

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2022 European River Report