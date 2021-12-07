Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Director and Entertainment Director Duo for Radiance

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Ryan Rose and Bradley Cripps will serve as cruise director and entertainment director respectively for the ship’s inaugural season.

According to a press release, New York-native Rose (pictured right) joined the company as a host DJ and fun squad team member in 2015 and most recently served as cruise director on the Carnival Inspiration, so he is “looking forward to his return to the West Coast.”

Completing the duo, Cripps (pictured left) will spearhead Carnival Radiance’s entertainment offerings, including shows, performances and deck parties. From Hertfordshire, England, Cripps is known for his “contagious enthusiasm and positive leadership,” according to Carnival. He joined the company as a sports manager in 2015, later being named entertainment director in 2018.

“When our guests board a Carnival cruise, they look forward to the unparalleled entertainment they can experience all day every day, and our cruise director and entertainment director duo are at the core of that fun,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “The Carnival Radiance is our newest Fun Ship, and we know that Ryan and Bradley are the perfect team to bring this beautiful new vessel to life.”

The Carnival Radiance will make her Southern California debut on Monday, Dec. 13, kicking off a year-round schedule of Baja Mexico cruises from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

She features all of the line’s popular Fun Ship 2.0 dining, beverage and entertainment spaces as well as Big Chicken, the second seagoing restaurant created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal that debuted on the Mardi Gras earlier this year. Lucille O’Neal, Shaq’s mom, will serve as the Carnival Radiance’s godmother.