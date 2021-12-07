Albatros Expeditions Delays the Introduction of the Ocean Albatros

Albatros Expeditions has announced it will delay the introduction of the Ocean Albatros and cancel its 2022-2023 season.

In a statement that the company sent to its travel partners, Albatros Expeditions explained that global supply chain issues are the main reason for the delay and season cancellation. The ship is a long-term charter deal with SunStone Ships.

According to the statement, the Ocean Albatros is currently under construction in China, and because of the supply chain problems and quarantine, the ship will be delivered somewhere between December 2022 and March 2023, leading to the season cancellation.

The company has also launched the Ocean Albatros and Ocean Victory seasons for 2023/2024.

The statement also announced the re-introduction of the Ocean Atlantic for the 22-02-2023 Antarctica season. This offer includes several charters that offer four nine-night Antarctica trips, one 21-nightAntarctica Circle, and Weddell, South Georgia, and Falklands voyage