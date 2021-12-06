Hurtigruten Adds More West African and South American Expedition Cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced the addition of more West African expedition cruises for the 2023-24 season, making it “the most extensive in the company’s 125 years of exploration.” The new itineraries include some lesser-visited destinations and national parks, more off-the-beaten-track exploration of South America and more North American National Parks.

As part of the season, the remote and rarely visited parts of West Africa including Cape Verde and the Bissagos Island can be explored by Hurtigruten guests. The itineraries span four countries: Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, onboard the Spitsbergen based out of Dakar, Senegal.

Hurtigruten said that it is the only cruise company offering West African-based cruises.

More small-ship Caribbean and Central American expedition cruises have also been added to Hurtigruten’s roster, where guests can explore local beaches, cultures and small communities.

North American national parks with natural reserves both on the east and west coasts of the United States are also now on offer, as well as “greener” exploration onboard Hurtigruten’s sustainable Fridtjof Nansen and its identical sister ship Roald Amundsen. The twin hybrid ships Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen will offer six North American expedition cruises.

Guests can also now book a new 10-day expedition cruise from Panama to Barbados.

A total of 32 expedition cruise packages is now on offer, where small-ship expedition cruising can be combined with land-based exploration of destinations like Machu Picchu, Lake Titicaca, the Galapagos Islands, and Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio.

“Exploration is not solely about geography; it’s a mindset. We receive clear feedback from guests that they want to experience new ways to explore, and in more places. This is the reason why we continue to launch and expand our offerings to immerse in nature, culture, history, and science across the whole planet,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions' CEO Asta Lassesen. “We offer travel with learning and personal development. Our guests want their journey to have meaning and depth – while they explore unparalleled destinations leaving the lowest possible climate and nature footprint.”

Hurtigruten Expeditions said that all its cruises feature a large onboard expedition team with experts “handpicked for each itinerary.” Leading up to the 2023-24 season, the size of the expedition team on all Hurtigruten Expeditions’ ships will be increased even further, according to the cruise line.

More expedition equipment will also be added to the ships, meaning more kayaking, more small-boat exploration, hiking, lectures, science projects and other activities.

“In short, great will get even better. Our onboard colleagues and the way they share their passion, knowledge, and expertise of the areas we explore is the core of the Hurtigruten Expeditions’ experience. Bigger expedition teams mean more of everything – more experts, more knowledge, more activities and more options for our guests,” said Lassesen.