New P&O Ship Arvia to Offer Top-Deck Entertainment With Altitude

P&O Cruises has announced the details of a new top-deck Altitude experience to be made available on the new Arvia, which is expected to enter service in December 2022.

According to a press release, Altitude will comprise a high ropes experience, tropical-themed mini-golf and a water splash zone.

“These thrilling new Altitude experiences will have fun and excitement at their heart. Holidays are about trying new things, being with friends and family and of course capturing the perfect holiday photos,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

Altitude Minigolf will include water hazards, tiki huts, “hippos” and night-time illuminations and the nine-hole course will be open throughout the day and evening.

Altitude Splash Valley will be a cooling aquazone for all the family with water jets, shaded areas and ocean views.

Altitude Skywalk is set 54 meters above the ocean and is the company’s first-ever high ropes experience with varying courses to suit all abilities.

While Sports Arena is an outdoor sports court for football, basketball, short tennis or cricket, P&O said.

“Whether it’s the perfect putt, getting soaked by the jets or putting on a brave face with the Skywalk, there will be action and adventure images for everyone as we push new boundaries with Arvia’s top deck,” Ludlow noted.

According to the press release, the LNG-powered Arvia has been designed as the “sunshine ship.” In January 2023, the vessel will sail a 14-night Caribbean round trip from/to Bridgetown, Barbados, with ports of call in Barbados, Curacao, La Romana, St Kitts, Antigua, St Maarten, Martinique and St Lucia.

Prices start from 2,099 British pounds per person for an inside cabin and include flights from the UK.