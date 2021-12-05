Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur Resumes Service with New Barbados Program

After a 21-month operational pause, the Grandeur of the Seas is resuming service for Royal Caribbean International today. The vessel is also launching a new program for the company that features Barbados as a new homeport.

Sailing from Bridgeport, the Vision-class ship is now offering a series of island-hopping itineraries throughout the Southern Caribbean and Latin America.

The program includes new ports of call for Royal Caribbean, with itineraries ranging from seven to 14 nights.

For its first cruise the Grandeur is offering the "Southern Caribbean Explorer" itinerary that features calls in Grenada, Dominica and St. Lucia, in addition to three new ports: Scarborough, Tobago; Port of Spain, Trinidad; and Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Another itinerary offered is the "ABC Caribbean Adventure Cruise" featuring Grenada, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Trinidad and one day at sea.

In January, a longer 14-night cruise also includes stops in Central and South America, with calls to 11 ports, including Limón, Costa Rica; Colón, Panama; and Cartagena, Colombia.

Previously slated to be transferred to sister brand Pullmantur, the Grandeur of the Seas is now the first Vision-class ship to resume service for Royal Caribbean.

The vessel is the third in the series of six ships and entered service originally in 1996. Built in Finland, it has capacity for 1,950 guests and 74,140 tons.

In 2012, the vessel underwent a major bow-to-stern revitalization. During the five-week long, $48 million drydock, the Grandeur received venues first introduced on Oasis-class ships, including new dining options such as the Giovanni’s Table Italian trattoria and the Park Café casual eatery.

The ship’s seven-deck Centrum atrium was also transformed into a chic and lively new space that features an array of daytime activities, as well as unique nighttime entertainment with high-flying aerialists.

The Grandeur of the Seas is the first of three ships that are resuming service for Royal Caribbean International in December.

On Dec. 16, the Brilliance of the Seas is set to welcome guests back for a series of cruises departing from Tampa, while, on Dec. 23, the Enchantment of the Seas resumes service in Baltimore.

With the three vessels returning, Royal Caribbean will close out the year with 20 of its ships back in revenue service.