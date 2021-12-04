Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Update: December Edition

Building up on its restart plan, Carnival Cruise Line is reactivating more ships in December.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of Dec. 4, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The new Mardi Gras continues to offer weeklong cruises to the Caribbean. Based in Port Canaveral, the program includes Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, visiting ports such as San Juan (Puerto Rico), Cozumel (Mexico) and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic).

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

After first resuming service in August, the Carnival Panorama is offering week-long cruises departing from Long Beach. The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is presently sailing a series of five- to eight-night cruises in North America. Sailing from Miami, the itineraries feature visits to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, in addition to the Bahamas. The ship is heading for a drydock in Palermo later this year and will be out of service through mid January with the Liberty and Sunshine picking up its Miami cruises temporarily.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

As the first ship to resume service for Carnival, the Carnival Vista welcomed guests back in July. At present, it is sailing from Galveston, offering a program of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Carnival ship sailing from Galveston, the Carnival Breeze is currently offering short cruises to the Western Caribbean. The itineraries feature visits to Mexican ports including Cozumel, Progreso and Costa Maya.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Magic is currently offering week-long cruises from Port Canaveral. Sporting Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the vessel is currently wrapping up a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Dream is presently cruising in the Western Caribbean. Based in Galveston, the ship offers week-long cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Dubai, UAE

After first arriving at the port in June, the Carnival Splendor remains docked in Dubai, UAE. Previously spending the operational pause in Southeast Asia, the ship is awaiting the resumption of its Australia-based itineraries.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom is offering a series of Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami. The vessel’s current sailing includes visits to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan and Amber Cove.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: Set to sail from Miami

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Liberty is set to pick up itineraries from Miami operated by the Carnival Horizon, which is heading for a drydocking to fix a propulsion issue.

The Liberty will then resume service again in February.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor is currently offering a series of short cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from New Orleans. Now sporting Carnival’s new hull design, the 2004-built vessel resumed service in November.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Miracle has been offering a series of short cruises from the Port of Long Beach since September. The three- and four-night voyages include visits to Ensenada, Catalina Island and more.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is currently sailing a special 14-night voyage to the Panama Canal. The special, one-time cruise features visits to Jamaica, Curaçao, Aruba, Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico, in addition to a partial transit through the Panama Canal.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest is one of the Carnival ships set to resume service in December. Currently awaiting in the Bahamas, the vessel is set to offer a series of short cruises from Miami starting on Dec. 13.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing from Baltimore, the Carnival Legend resumed service in November. The Spirit-class ship is now offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas that include calls in Freeport, Nassau, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Now sailing from Tampa, the Carnival Pride is offering week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Previously based in Baltimore, the ship resumed guest services in September.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Dubai, UAE

The Carnival Spirit has recently returned to the Port of Dubai after completing a routine drydock in a local shipyard. Now sporting Carnival’s new livery, the Australia-based vessel is set to resume service in March 2022.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Long Beach

After a long repositioning voyage from Europe, the Carnival Radiance arrived at its homeport of Long Beach in November. Set to resume service in December, the vessel underwent a two-year, $200 million bow-to-stern makeover in Spain.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. The Miami-based vessel resumed service in August, after a 17-month operational pause.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

As the first Fantasy-class ship to resume service, the Carnival Elation welcomed guests back in October for a series of Port Canaveral-based short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Paradise arrived back in North America recently, after completing a drydock in Europe. With work delayed due to the pandemic, the 1998-built ship underwent regular maintenance and received Carnival’s new hull colors.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: Set to sail from Miami soon

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Sunshine entered Navantia’s drydock in late October and was set to resume service in 2022. The ship is now getting put into service early and will be sailing from Miami soon in place of the Carnival Horizon. The Sunshine will then move to Charleston for her deployment starting in January.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Gulf of Mexico

With its service resumption postponed to March 2022, the Carnival Sensation is currently spending the operational pause in the Gulf of Mexico.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

Another Carnival ship on operational pause, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently spending time in the Florida – Ba