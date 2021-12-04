Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Update: December Edition

Building up on its restart plan, Carnival Cruise Line is reactivating more ships in December.
Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of Dec. 4, 2021:
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The new Mardi Gras continues to offer weeklong cruises to the Caribbean. Based in Port Canaveral, the program includes Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, visiting ports such as San Juan (Puerto Rico), Cozumel (Mexico) and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic).
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
After first resuming service in August, the Carnival Panorama is offering week-long cruises departing from Long Beach. The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Carnival Horizon is presently sailing a series of five- to eight-night cruises in North America. Sailing from Miami, the itineraries feature visits to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, in addition to the Bahamas. The ship is heading for a drydock in Palermo later this year and will be out of service through mid January with the Liberty and Sunshine picking up its Miami cruises temporarily.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
As the first ship to resume service for Carnival, the Carnival Vista welcomed guests back in July. At present, it is sailing from Galveston, offering a program of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Another Carnival ship sailing from Galveston, the Carnival Breeze is currently offering short cruises to the Western Caribbean. The itineraries feature visits to Mexican ports including Cozumel, Progreso and Costa Maya.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Magic is currently offering week-long cruises from Port Canaveral. Sporting Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the vessel is currently wrapping up a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Dream is presently cruising in the Western Caribbean. Based in Galveston, the ship offers week-long cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Dubai, UAE
After first arriving at the port in June, the Carnival Splendor remains docked in Dubai, UAE. Previously spending the operational pause in Southeast Asia, the ship is awaiting the resumption of its Australia-based itineraries.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Freedom is offering a series of Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami. The vessel’s current sailing includes visits to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan and Amber Cove.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: Set to sail from Miami
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Liberty is set to pick up itineraries from Miami operated by the Carnival Horizon, which is heading for a drydocking to fix a propulsion issue.
The Liberty will then resume service again in February.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Valor is currently offering a series of short cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from New Orleans. Now sporting Carnival’s new hull design, the 2004-built vessel resumed service in November.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Carnival Miracle has been offering a series of short cruises from the Port of Long Beach since September. The three- and four-night voyages include visits to Ensenada, Catalina Island and more.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is currently sailing a special 14-night voyage to the Panama Canal. The special, one-time cruise features visits to Jamaica, Curaçao, Aruba, Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico, in addition to a partial transit through the Panama Canal.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Conquest is one of the Carnival ships set to resume service in December. Currently awaiting in the Bahamas, the vessel is set to offer a series of short cruises from Miami starting on Dec. 13.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
Sailing from Baltimore, the Carnival Legend resumed service in November. The Spirit-class ship is now offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas that include calls in Freeport, Nassau, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Now sailing from Tampa, the Carnival Pride is offering week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Previously based in Baltimore, the ship resumed guest services in September.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Dubai, UAE
The Carnival Spirit has recently returned to the Port of Dubai after completing a routine drydock in a local shipyard. Now sporting Carnival’s new livery, the Australia-based vessel is set to resume service in March 2022.
Carnival Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Long Beach
After a long repositioning voyage from Europe, the Carnival Radiance arrived at its homeport of Long Beach in November. Set to resume service in December, the vessel underwent a two-year, $200 million bow-to-stern makeover in Spain.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. The Miami-based vessel resumed service in August, after a 17-month operational pause.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
As the first Fantasy-class ship to resume service, the Carnival Elation welcomed guests back in October for a series of Port Canaveral-based short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Paradise arrived back in North America recently, after completing a drydock in Europe. With work delayed due to the pandemic, the 1998-built ship underwent regular maintenance and received Carnival’s new hull colors.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: Set to sail from Miami soon
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Sunshine entered Navantia’s drydock in late October and was set to resume service in 2022. The ship is now getting put into service early and will be sailing from Miami soon in place of the Carnival Horizon. The Sunshine will then move to Charleston for her deployment starting in January.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Gulf of Mexico
With its service resumption postponed to March 2022, the Carnival Sensation is currently spending the operational pause in the Gulf of Mexico.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Bahamas
Another Carnival ship on operational pause, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently spending time in the Florida – Ba