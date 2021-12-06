American Queen Voyages to Rename Lake and Ocean Vessels

American Queen Voyages today announced that the Victory ® and Victory II will be renamed Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator when the vessels re-enter service in early 2022.

The sister ships specialize in lakes and ocean experiences by American Queen Voyages, the new brand recently unveiled encompassing the former American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.

The Ocean Voyager begins her 2022 season January 4th with immersive Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula itineraries and the Ocean Navigator will debut in Savannah April 10th, sailing up the eastern seaboard towards the Great Lakes for the summer season.

The two vessels are currently in Port Royal, South Carolina undergoing minor renovations preparing for the upcoming season.

“The transformation of our small-coastal vessels to Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator was a natural next step as we introduce our American Queen Voyages Lakes & Ocean experiences,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer of American Queen Voyages. “Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator will deliver encounter travel with innovative itineraries and enrichment programming showcasing the best of North America’s unique waterways.”

“The evolution into American Queen Voyages has enabled us to blend elements of the guest experience enjoyed from our River vessels into the Lakes & Ocean experience onboard Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator,” added David William Kelly, executive vice president of vessel operations for American Queen Voyages. “We are currently making minor adjustments to these vessels, training their crews and look forward to guests experiencing for themselves soon.”