Viking Sea Makes Inaugural Call to Gibraltar

The Viking Sea called for the first time at the port of Gibraltar on Friday, and was welcomed by the Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP.

The port said in a statement is carrying 640 passengers and 404 crew members onboard.

Minister Daryanani who engaged in the traditional exchange of gifts said:

“I am delighted to welcome MV Viking Sea to our port. Only last May I met with the Chairman of Viking Cruises onboard one of his ships to discuss the increase of cruise calls to Gibraltar," said Daryanani. "Therefore, it gives me great satisfaction to see today’s inaugural call. I will continue engaging with all itinerary planners in the coming months to see how we can maximize Gibraltar’s potential as a premier cruise destination."