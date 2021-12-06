Tarragona

Hurtigruten Returns to Antarctica

Hurtigruten is back in Antarctica

For the first time in two years adventurous Hurtigruten guests are again exploring Antarctica.

“We are thrilled to share this long-awaited return with our guests," said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

Recently the season’s first guests set foot on pristine white Orne Harbour and Duse Bay – surrounded by snow-capped mountains and penguins curiously welcoming the modern explorers – it was a long-awaited reunion with the White Continent.

“Returning to this truly unique destination is a landmark reminder of its greatness and richness for all of us. And seeing the spark in the eyes of the guests who experience the lush wildlife, the rugged nature, and the interesting historical remains of early day exploration, is simply moving,” said expedition leader Tomasz Zadrozny aboard the Roald Amundsen.

“It is great news for the South-American travel industry to see the first ships safely, sustainably and responsibly exploring in Antarctic waters again. This activity is highly appreciated and of great value. There are no better ambassadors for this region than guests who have experienced and learned about these areas for themselves,” added Regional Director Ximena Castro of the Chilean National Tourism Service (SERNATUR).

“This is a long-awaited dream coming true! We have spent the period since our last season in the deep South in preparations to offer even richer, unforgettable experiences at this one-of-a-kind destination. Now it all comes together between icebergs, penguins, seals, whales, birds, and other unique wildlife,” added Lassesen.

For this season, Hurtigruten Expeditions has returned to Antarctica with two ships – both departing from Chile with the Roald Amundsen and the Fram leaving from Punta Arenas.

“We experience very strong 2022 and future bookings clearly demonstrating a substantial pent-up demand for adventure travel also to other unparalleled destinations such as West Africa Cape Verde and the Bissagos Island,” said Lassesen.

 

