Valenciaport to Install Green Hydrogen Supply Station

The port of Valencia will become the first port in Europe to use modern hydrogen technologies to reduce emissions and protect the environment from its terminal machinery operations, the port said, in a press release.

"Valenciaport is working on the European H2PORTS project to apply the use of hydrogen in terminal machinery,” said Juan Manuel Diez, the head of Strategic Planning and Innovation of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV). To this end, prototypes are being prepared that will be used to test this technology and its contribution to the decarburization of the logistics and maritime sector.”

The news was revealed this week at the European Commission's “European Hydrogen Week.”

The European project H2PORTS - Implementing Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technologies in Ports aims to provide solutions to facilitate advancement towards a low-carbon and zero-emission sector.

The Valenciaport Foundation and the PAV coordinate the project while many other organizations support it as well.

By presenting this project at the European Hydrogen Week 2021, PAV also displayed the maritime sector's commitment to the fight against pollution and climate change, the port said, in a press release.

Valenciaport will install a mobile hydrogen supply station on its terminal in 2022. The station will feature the energy-powered Reach Stacker vehicle and a 4x4 tractor unit equipped with a fuel cell stack.

During his speech at the European Hydrogen Week, Díez pointed out the port of Valencia will share its experience with other ports. Díez said that he hopes other ports can promote clean energy as well.

The Spanish government has recognized PAV’s initiative to promote the use of hydrogen in ports, while the City Council of Valencia, the Generalitat Valenciana, and the Universitat Politècnica de València have been a part of this project for some time.