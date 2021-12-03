Celebrity Eclipse Returning to South America For 2023-2024 Season

The Celebrity Eclipse is heading to South America for a four month deployment program, December 2023 – April 2024, visiting 16 destinations offering a 14-night Antarctica cruise and a 12-night Argentina and Patagonia sailing.

Destinations on the deployment program include Valpariso, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and even the tip of Antarctica.

Those who want to visit Machu Picchu will enjoy the 16-night repositioning cruise from Los Angeles to Chile which includes two overnights in Lima, Peru.

“The power of travel expands our horizons, introduces us to other cultures, and opens us up to truly fulfilling experiences. Celebrity takes its guests to far reaching corners of the globe, while enjoying unrivalled luxury travel adventures,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “We have so much planned for 2023, and we’re really looking forward to sharing the culture and charm of the world with our guests as they Journey WonderFULLSM with us.”