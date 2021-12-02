12 Cruise Calls for St. Maarten This Week

Port St. Maarten has announced a busy week with 12 calls on its cruise schedule.

The week started with a 7 a.m. arrival of the Explorer of the Seas on Monday, Nov. 29, and was followed by two busy days with three cruise calls on each.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, St. Maarten received the Mein Schiff 2, Seabourn Odyssey and the Symphony of the Seas. The Britannia, Allure of the Seas and the Celebrity Edge all called in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Three calls are then expected on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Star Flyer will dock just after 5 a.m. local time, followed by a call from the Norwegian Gem and a call from Holland America Line’s new ship Rotterdam.

Finally, the MSC Seaview and the Seven Seas Explorer will be calling around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, wrapping up what will have been a very busy post-pandemic week for the small Caribbean island.