Inside the New Superyacht Emerald Azzurra

Emerald Cruises has published computer-generated imagery of the interior areas of its first custom-built superyacht, the Azzurra.

The new imagery provides a first look at the Pool and Pool Café, which features designer Missoni towels, Paola Lenti chairs and a gelato bar.

The Sky Bar on the Sky Deck will allow guests to sip cocktails at sunset and relax in the spa pool.

The Observation Deck will have early morning yoga sessions with coastal views. In the evening, this multi-functional area turns into an outdoor theatre, where guests can enjoy movies under the stars.

The Observation Lounge is complete with a Swarovski telescope, board games and a library.

The Marina platform allows guests to enjoy water sports with kayaks, paddleboards, Sea Bobs and a water trampoline.

“The new images reveal just some of the superb features of this unique superyacht and what the experience will be like for the 100 guests onboard. There is truly nothing like it,” the Director of Sales for Marketing and Product for Emerald Cruises Angus Crichton said.

This comes days after the Azzurra’s successful completion of its first sea trials. According to Emerald, the sea trials were conducted by Captain Jonathan Edwards and Marine Operations Manager Robert O’Leary, along with more than 98 specialized crew, contractors and shipyard staff onboard.

The sea trials took place in Vietnam, departing Ha Long Shipyard on Nov. 20, with the sea trials completed within 48 hours.

According to the press release, the Azzurra will shortly undergo the final touches to its interior and exterior, as well as complete the training of the onboard teams before she begins sailing in early 2022.

“During Emerald Azzurra’s sea trials, all design parameters were exceeded, including speed, noise, vibration and overall comfort and maneuverability whilst sailing. The Emerald Azzurra really is a very special superyacht, and will undoubtedly deliver a fantastic experience for our guests,” Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group (which includes Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours) Glen Moroney commented.

The superyacht will carry just 100 guests in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with more than 80 percent of cabins featuring a balcony.

The Emerald Azzurra is the 10th vessel in the Emerald Cruises fleet – joining nine river cruising ships. The line’s second superyacht, Emerald Sakara, will join the fleet in early 2023.