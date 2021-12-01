Tarragona

Inside the New Superyacht Emerald Azzurra

Emerald20Azzurra20Sea20Trials201

Emerald Cruises has published computer-generated imagery of the interior areas of its first custom-built superyacht, the Azzurra.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra Pool

The new imagery provides a first look at the Pool and Pool Café, which features designer Missoni towels, Paola Lenti chairs and a gelato bar.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra Pool 3

The Sky Bar on the Sky Deck will allow guests to sip cocktails at sunset and relax in the spa pool.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra The Sky Bar 2

The Observation Deck will have early morning yoga sessions with coastal views. In the evening, this multi-functional area turns into an outdoor theatre, where guests can enjoy movies under the stars.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra Sunrise Yoga on the Observation Deck

The Observation Lounge is complete with a Swarovski telescope, board games and a library.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra Observation Lounge

The Marina platform allows guests to enjoy water sports with kayaks, paddleboards, Sea Bobs and a water trampoline.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra Marina Platform and Toys

“The new images reveal just some of the superb features of this unique superyacht and what the experience will be like for the 100 guests onboard. There is truly nothing like it,” the Director of Sales for Marketing and Product for Emerald Cruises Angus Crichton said.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra The Gym

This comes days after the Azzurra’s successful completion of its first sea trials. According to Emerald, the sea trials were conducted by Captain Jonathan Edwards and Marine Operations Manager Robert O’Leary, along with more than 98 specialized crew, contractors and shipyard staff onboard. 

The sea trials took place in Vietnam, departing Ha Long Shipyard on Nov. 20, with the sea trials completed within 48 hours.

According to the press release, the Azzurra will shortly undergo the final touches to its interior and exterior, as well as complete the training of the onboard teams before she begins sailing in early 2022.

Emerald Cruises Emerald Azzurra The Terrace

“During Emerald Azzurra’s sea trials, all design parameters were exceeded, including speed, noise, vibration and overall comfort and maneuverability whilst sailing. The Emerald Azzurra really is a very special superyacht, and will undoubtedly deliver a fantastic experience for our guests,” Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group (which includes Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours) Glen Moroney commented.

The superyacht will carry just 100 guests in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with more than 80 percent of cabins featuring a balcony.

The Emerald Azzurra is the 10th vessel in the Emerald Cruises fleet – joining nine river cruising ships. The line’s second superyacht, Emerald Sakara, will join the fleet in early 2023.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Naval Rocha

