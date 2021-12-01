Katina Athanasiou Named Senior VP of Sales at Silversea

Silversea Cruises has appointed cruise industry veteran Katina Athanasiou as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective December 1, 2021.

As SVP Sales, Athanasiou will drive Silversea’s sales strategy in the Americas across all channels, reporting to Mark Conroy, Silversea’s Managing Director, The Americas, according to a press release.

Athanasiou most recently served as Chief Sales Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, where she developed, implemented, and led profitable business development strategies, while nurturing the long-term success of travel partners and leading high-achieving teams through her focus on performance and culture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katina Athanasiou to Silversea Cruises,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. “Athanasiou has a proven record of developing strong partnerships to deliver successful sales strategies, which will prove invaluable as we continue on our ambitious growth trajectory as part of the Royal Caribbean Group.”

“I am delighted to join Silversea Cruises during this exciting period, as we optimize all channels towards the company’s long-term growth,” added Athanasiou. “With its aggressive shipbuilding program and leadership position in luxury and expedition cruising, this is an incredible time for our guests and travel advisor partners. I am thrilled to return to the luxury cruise space and look forward to engaging with all internal and external stakeholders to deliver and unlock deep, meaningful experiences in luxury travel.”