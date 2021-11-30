Tarragona

Azamara Taps VIKAND for Fleet Medical Management

Azamara Onward

VIKAND has entered into a multiyear agreement with Azamara to manage all medical operations aboard its four-ship fleet, according to a press release.

Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara, said:, “Our goal is to provide unique travel experiences in unparalleled destinations while keeping health and safety top of mind. Healthcare is essential to our brand and the destinations we visit. Our collaboration with VIKAND leaves this critical necessity of onboard public health in experienced hands to provide the highest standard of care.”

According to a press release, the medical program will be designed for Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit, and the newest ship in the fleet, Azamara Onward; VIKAND’s comprehensive approach to cruise line healthcare includes medical facility operations, outbreak prevention and mitigation, emergency support, formulary and biomedical equipment management, medical staffing, and ongoing consultation.


