Princess Honors Women of The Explorers Club as Godmothers of Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises has announced details about the naming ceremony of the Enchanted Princess, which is showcased in an original production entitled, “Our World, Enchanted,” scheduled to broadcast globally at 1:00 pm PST / 4:00 pm ET on Dec. 13, 2021, on Princess Cruises’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the 45-minute show introduces viewers to the features and amenities of the new ship and culminates in the official naming to welcome the ship into the Princess global fleet. It also honors three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of the newest ship in the Princess fleet.

“This unique approach to the naming of Enchanted Princess honors our legacy of bringing people together and creating lasting memories onboard our cruises by letting us share the excitement of the ceremony with more people than ever and giving Princess fans a more intimate look at our newest MedallionClass ship,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “It also allows us to recognize the contributions our godmothers – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin – have made to ocean conservation and stewardship, as the ocean provides our livelihood and serves as the home for our more than 25,000 employees who serve millions of guests while they explore the world on a cruise vacation with us each year.”

The three godmothers of Enchanted Princess have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans and they include:

Captain Lynn Danaher

Captain Danaher has been a United States Coast Guard Licensed Master and Dive Master since 1994. She is a founding member and president of the Pacific Islands Research Institute since 2008 and co-founder of the Friday Harbor Film Festival since 2013. She joined The Explorers Club in 2005 and has served as chair of the Pacific Northwest Chapter for two years and the Board of Directors for six years. She has completed eight Explorers Club Flag Expeditions. Captain Danaher is an officer of The Explorers Club, serving as Vice President: Mission Programming and Chair of the Headquarters Renovation Committee. She is also a licensed Contractor in the State of Hawaii.

Dr. Vicki Ferrini

After completing her PhD in Coastal Oceanography, Dr. Ferrini extended her research interests from the coast to the hidden deep-sea world. The majority of the global ocean is unmapped, unexplored and uncharacterized, and her work aims to help solve that. A Senior Research Scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Dr. Ferrini leads several efforts focused on making sure data are preserved and can be accessed by scientists and the public alike. She is committed to building a vibrant international community of collaborators, and works with colleagues around the world to help build bridges between people and the ocean through data. Dr. Ferrini joined the Explorers Club in 2021 when she was selected as one of the Explorers Club 50 – fifty explorers changing the world.

Jenifer Austin

Jenifer Austin spent nearly 14 years at Google, where she co-led the team that launched the first virtual map of the ocean in the company’s consumer products Google Earth and Google Maps and also launched Underwater Streetview in Google Maps and Global Fishing Watch. She then started Oceanagenda.com to help bring together diverse groups to support holistic ocean conservation and stewardship. She is a scuba diver. A fellow of the Explorers Club (FN’14), she has served on the W40 Women’s Committee, speaking as a part of the Women of the Deep and hosting a panel in its finale Pathfinders Symposium. Austin is a mother of two children.



