Explora Journeys, New MSC Brand, Builds Up Sales Team

Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand from MSC Cruises launching service in 2023, has further strengthened its commercial team through six new appointments in global and regional roles.

Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys, said: “We have assembled a fantastic, diverse team of enthusiastic, passionate and highly experienced professionals to strengthen further our commitment to the travel advisor community, our valuable partners. Explora Journeys in a short period of time has quickly been accepted into several preferred partnership programs which demonstrates clearly the confidence and trust the travel industry places in Explora Journeys and its team. These new commercial appointments, working within the global team led by Chris Austin, are further positive steps forward as we continue to build a truly defining and highly desired, luxury lifestyle brand.”

New Commercial Team Members:

Helen Beck, Head of Global Sales Excellence

Based in Explora Journeys’ Geneva headquarters, Helen is responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the brand`s processes and resources to support the commercial global field sales leaders and the Explora Journeys Experience Centre and team of Ambassadors. She previously spent five years as Vice President International Sales and Marketing with Crystal Cruises and prior to that, 16 years with Royal Caribbean Cruises Group as Regional Director, International Representatives, EMEA.

Four new Heads of Sales will support the development of and execute the commercial sales strategy for their local markets.

Saul Fonseca, Head of Sales, USA East, and The Americas

Saul previously was a key sales leader with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and throughout his 19 years of experience in the cruise industry, has also held various sales positions with Silversea Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Saul is based in Miami.

Aimee Price, Head of Sales USA West, and Canada

Aimee has 30 years of cruise line experience, most recently at Seabourn Cruises where she led the North America sales team. She joined there from Royal Caribbean International after a 28-year long career. Aimee is based in Seattle.

Priti Mehta, Head of Sales UK & Ireland (Effective 13 December 2021)

Priti has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the luxury travel industry, mostly in the cruise sector. She previously was Senior Director, Sales UK & Ireland at Oceania Cruises and has also held sales positions with Silverseas and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Priti will be based in London.

Francisco Sanchez, Head of Sales (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland)

Prior to joining Explora Journeys, Francisco spent 11 years with Holland America Line and Seabourn in key sales leadership roles for the DACH region and is based in Frankfurt.

Leyre Torres Campo, Business Relationships Lead, Southern Europe

Based in Nice, Leyre is Explora Journeys` Business Relationship Lead for Spain, France, and Italy and is responsible for creating brand awareness, identifying and developing key partnerships. Most recently Leyre was Business Developer Manager for Southern and Eastern Europe and the Middle East for Regent Seven Seas.

Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer at Explora Journeys said: “I am looking forward to work alongside such a talented and highly respected commercial team who will all relish our commitment to the travel advisor community. The new team members all have long-established relationships, built on a solid foundation of trust, credibility and experience within the luxury cruise and hospitality industry.”