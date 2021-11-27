Disney Cruise Line’s Float Debuts at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Disney Cruise Line’s ship float – named the Magic Meets the Sea – has debuted in New York City as part of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25.

The float was inspired by the Disney Wish, which sets sail in summer 2022.

The Magic Meets the Sea’s participation in the parade was accompanied by a special performance by actor and singer-songwriter Jordan Fisher.

The float featured 15 Disney characters that represent the stories and experiences on the Disney Wish – including Captain Minnie Mouse who adorns the ship’s bow, Princess Tiana who's part of an interactive adventure aboard the ship, Aladdin and Jasmine whose story has been reimagined into a stage show onboard, and Cinderella whose bronze statue will stand in the Grand Hall.

The Magic Meets the Sea featured design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and a filigree motif along the hull.