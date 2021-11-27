Tarragona

Disney Cruise Line’s Float Debuts at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

260709497 10159730907014655 1204796726930820740 n

Disney Cruise Line’s ship float – named the Magic Meets the Sea – has debuted in New York City as part of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25.

The float was inspired by the Disney Wish, which sets sail in summer 2022.

The Magic Meets the Sea’s participation in the parade was accompanied by a special performance by actor and singer-songwriter Jordan Fisher.

258861964 10159730906744655 2928054077876661442 n

The float featured 15 Disney characters that represent the stories and experiences on the Disney Wish – including Captain Minnie Mouse who adorns the ship’s bow, Princess Tiana who's part of an interactive adventure aboard the ship, Aladdin and Jasmine whose story has been reimagined into a stage show onboard, and Cinderella whose bronze statue will stand in the Grand Hall.

The Magic Meets the Sea featured design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and a filigree motif along the hull.

259483989 10159730906709655 843802142093281622 n

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Jamestown Metal

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report