Celebrity Cruises Debuts Themed Window Displays at Saks Fifth Avenue

Celebrity Cruises has debuted two themed windows as part of luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday display. According to a press release, the windows bring to life Celebrity’s two onboard venues: Eden, available on the brand’s Edge Series ships, and Le Voyage by Chef Daniel Boulud, debuting on the Celebrity Beyond next year.

Celebrity said that the Eden window is inspired by the “transformative environment of this iconic space along with the dramatic and magical performances that take place here.” The Le Voyage window is inspired by “the inviting warm glow, and intimate and upscale feel of Boulud’s first restaurant at sea.”

The display, according to a press release, draws millions of visitors each and every year.

Onboard Celebrity, Eden offers a combination of culinary and entertainment offerings with an array of activities that evolve with the day.

Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud is the first restaurant at sea for Celebrity’s global culinary ambassador, renowned chef Daniel Boulud. The ambiance of Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud is the work of Jouin Manku: the duo architect-designers Sanjit Manku and Patrick Jouin responsible for the bars and restaurants of La Mamounia Marrakech as well as Celebrity’s own extraordinary Grand Plaza available on all Edge Series ships.

Celebrity’s exclusive partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue officially launched earlier this year with a variety of digital touch points, including a dedicated landing page. In addition to the holiday window displays, Celebrity said that there will also be a fashion photoshoot onboard the Celebrity Apex for inclusion in Saks’ Spring 2022 digital and social media campaigns.

“The Celebrity Beyond is the third ship in our award-winning Edge Series which disrupted the cruise industry, and we wanted to celebrate her by doing something unique,” said Michael Scheiner, chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises. “The partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue is the first-of-its-kind for the cruise industry and very special to Celebrity. It’s an exciting and important way for us to show up in unique ways in locations our guests are visiting. This will be one of many firsts in the upcoming year for the brand.”

The holiday windows are on display now and will run through Jan. 1, 2022.