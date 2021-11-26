Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Black Friday Offers

Ambassador Cruise Line has released its limited time Black Friday fare offers on nine selected 2022 sailings, with savings up to 34 percent.

The chosen cruises include sailings along the Norweigian Fjords, to the Baltics, the Canaries, and two multi-generational cruises in Summer 2022.

In that way, the six-night A Taste of Fjordland cruise is now available from 499 British pounds, the eight-night Majestic Easter Fjordland starts at 649 pounds, Springtime Fjordland starts at 559 pounds, Baltic Treasures & St. Petersburg at 1,149 pounds, Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland at 1,699, British Isles & Ireland Discovery at 999 and Canaries, Madeira & Morocco Winter Sun at 959 British pounds.

Additionally, two multi-generational cruises – the 14-night Baltic Treasures & St. Petersburg starting on July 23 and the seven-night Summertime Fjordland starting on Aug. 6, 2022 – are available with prices starting from 1,199 and 549 British pounds respectively.

According to a press release, the offer is valid for bookings made between Nov. 24 and 30.

Ambassador’s first ship the Ambience will sail from London Tilbury. Its no-fly itineraries are aimed at the 50-plus traveler.