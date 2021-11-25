TUI’s Second River Cruise Ship Skyla Christened, Sets Sail

The TUI Skyla, the second ship in the TUI River Cruises fleet has officially been christened before embarking on her first itinerary, Mistletoe & Rhine.

The ship set sail on Nov. 23 and will call at German cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Koblenz. Guests will be able to attend Christmas markets in these locations, as well as enjoy the Christmas activities, mulled wine and regional Christmas dishes onboard.

According to a press release, the christening ceremony – complete with the traditional champagne smash – was officiated over by Corporate Captain Marco Menke and godmother, college exam officer Catherine Hawkins.

To celebrate the launch of the Skyla, a winter wonderland themed top deck was created, with igloo style pods, a live choir, festive treats including hot chocolate and mulled wine, alongside the official sail away with sparklers lining the quayside signalling the Skyla officially joining the fleet.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the second ship to the TUI River Cruises fleet on our first festive sailing of the year. Since going on-sale we have seen continued growth in demand for TUI Skyla itineraries on the Danube with Danube Treasures being the top seller,” the Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I Chris Hackney said.

“The feedback we have had from guests sailing on TUI Maya, which launched back in August, has been incredible so we’re delighted to offer even more to our guests and we’re looking forward to completing the fleet with TUI Isla next spring,” he added.

TUI said that winter and Christmas sailings continue to be "extremely popular" with customers with demand high for winter and festive period. Solo traveller bookings have also increased and to accommodate for the demand, TUI River Cruises has increased their offering of solo cabins over the Christmas period by making all twin cabins available on all Christmas sailings.

As well as Mistletoe & Rhine, which set sail today, customers can get into the festive spirit on Yuletide Wonders itinerary from date or celebrate Christmas or see in the New Year on one of the Christmas and New Year itineraries, sailing on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.