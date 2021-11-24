Tarragona

Hayley Peacock-Gower Becomes Aurora Expeditions’ Chief Marketing Officer

Hayley Peacock Gower CMO Headshot 2 2

Australian cruise line Aurora Expeditions has named Hayley Peacock-Gower its first-ever chief marketing officer – a role created with the aim to drive global growth for the brand.

According to a press release, Peacock-Gower will spearhead the company’s marketing operations worldwide. She has more than 20 years’ experience in strategic branding, marketing and media for various Australian and global brands and agencies, including News Corp, Fairfax Media, Canon and Leo Burnett.

“Hayley is a top talent, a passionate and meaningful addition to the Executive Leadership Team,” said CEO Monique Ponfoort. “Her extensive background and skills will add immeasurably in building the marketing, content and strategic partnership platform that will drive growth for the Aurora brand.”

Peacock-Gower’s appointment comes in time for the launch of Aurora Expeditions' second purpose-built ship, the Sylvia Earle, in 2022 and the return to small-ship expedition travel in Antarctica from January 2022.

“This is an incredible opportunity to innovate with new content and transformative experiences which will drive interest and demand while positioning the brand for future growth,” said Peacock-Gower. “There is no better opportunity both professionally and personally, especially given the timing, as we accelerate meaningful changes in our ongoing care for the planet programs, and our imminent return to what Aurora Expeditions does best; life-changing small-ship expeditions.”

The company’s new ship, the Sylvia Earle is named after renowned marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Sylvia Earle with decks dedicated to Dr Earle and six other leading female conservationists: Dr Carden Wallace AM, Jo Ruxton, Sharon Kwok, Bernadette Demientieff, Hanli Prinsloo and Dr Asha de Vos.

Cruise Industry News 2022 European River Report