Genting Dream’s Passenger Capacity to Increase to 75% From Dec. 1

Based on the latest guidelines by the Hong Kong authorities, Dream Cruises has announced that the Genting Dream will increase its passenger capacity from 50 to 75 percent, with effect from Dec. 1 2021, allowing for over 2,500 guests on every Super Seacation voyage.

“Dream Cruises is delighted to be able to increase passenger capacity onboard the Genting Dream to 75 percent and we would like to thank the Hong Kong authorities for providing us with this stamp of approval on the effectiveness of our health and hygiene protocols,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines. “Since we resumed cruises on July 30, we have welcomed over 70,000 passengers on the Genting Dream without any COVID-19 related incidents and we are grateful to the residents of Hong Kong for putting their trust in our hands.”

Dream Cruises said that this increase will provide a “boost to the holiday season for guests who have been unable to book their Super Seacation during this peak period.” According to a press release, overall demand for Genting Dream cruises has been at a “consistently high level since operations resumed” and the Christmas and New Year’s sailings have sold out based on the previous 50-percent capacity,

Guests can set sail on “A Nordic Christmas Adventure” until Jan. 1 to explore the traditions of Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland with friends and family.

The sailing imitates a Nordic village with a Christmas market and a “magical” Santa Express running through a “tasty” Gingerbread Town. A wide range of restaurants is available onboard the Genting Dream, as well as the “VERRY Christmas” seasonal stage production for guests of all ages.

Dream Cruises is also offering a Thanksgiving flash sale between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7 with fares starting from $888 per person.

“As the first cruise company to resume sailings in Hong Kong, Dream Cruises will continue to work hard to provide residents of the city with the safe and worry-free vacation option that delivers a true “get-away” experience that is Asian at heart and international in spirit,” noted Zhu.