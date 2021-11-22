SeaDream Yacht Club Starts Caribbean Season

SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream I and SeaDream II are set for their Caribbean season, with SeaDream II sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 20, and SeaDream I set to start sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados on November 26.

The upcoming warm-water Caribbean itineraries feature 41 voyages offering traditional yachting favorites such as St. Barts and Jost Van Dyke, as well as quieter spots in the Dominican Republic, the Grenadines, St. Lucia and more.

Other ports of call include Norman Island, BVI; St. George's, Grenada; Mayreau, the Grenadines; Iles De Saintes, Guadeloupe; Rodney Bay, St. Lucia; Sandy Ground, Anguilla; Culebra, Puerto Rico; Charlestown, Nevis, and Saba to name just a few as most voyages are seven days in length, the company said, in a statement.

Since resuming sailings in July 2021, the 56-stateroom SeaDream I and SeaDream II have completed over 30 voyages and called on historic ports in Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine.