Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Black Friday Deals

Hurtigruten Expedition is offering almost all of its destinations, ranging from Alaska and Antarctica to the Galápagos and West Africa, with Black Friday offerings of up to 50% off, according to a press releas.e

The rates are available through travel agents between November 15 and 30 and directly on Hurtigruten.com from November 22 to 30. Additionally, the cruise line has lowered its deposit requirement to 10% during the sale.

The sale includes some of the lowest fares ever to bucket list destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, Alaska, Iceland, Cape Verde and the Bissagos in West Africa, and Norway. Some of the best offers include: