Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Black Friday Deals

Hurtigruten Expedition is offering almost all of its destinations, ranging from Alaska and Antarctica to the Galápagos and West Africa, with Black Friday offerings of up to 50% off, according to a press releas.e
The rates are available through travel agents between November 15 and 30 and directly on Hurtigruten.com from November 22 to 30. Additionally, the cruise line has lowered its deposit requirement to 10% during the sale.
The sale includes some of the lowest fares ever to bucket list destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, Alaska, Iceland, Cape Verde and the Bissagos in West Africa, and Norway. Some of the best offers include:
- Up to 50% off the 13-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to St. John's in Canada, stopping in both Greenland and Northern Labrador; the Norwegian Fjords out of Dover, UK; a 10-day Caribbean adventure from Miami to Panama; the nine-day cruise between Liverpool and Reykjavik, including a half-circumnavigation of Iceland; the eight-day U.S. West Coast highlights; and a relaxing nine-day wellness cruise from Halifax, Canada, to Colón, Panama;
- Up to 50% off Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express' voyages along Norway's coastline, often described as "the most beautiful journey in the world". Choose between six to 12 days and experience the Norway that Hurtigruten has served since 1893;
- Up to 40% off the 16-day Antarctica & Falklands expedition and many other Antarctica departures; a 14-day Galápagos, historic Peru and Chilean adventure; a 15-day Southern Scandinavian highlight cruise; the 11-day Panama Canal and Lake Titicaca in Peru highlights; the 11-day Machu Picchu, Incan history and cruise along the Chilean coastline; and the magical British Isles, either on a 15-day itinerary or 13 days;
- Up to 35% off multiple departures of Hurtigruten Expeditions' latest destination, launching in January next year: the Galápagos. The nine-day adventure includes a six-night cruise, two nights in Quito, and a visit to the Cotopaxi Volcano; and
- Also up to 35% off the cruise line's other new destination for 2022, West Africa. Launching November 26, 2022, the 14-day itinerary includes four full days in Cape Verde and four full days in Guinea Bissau's Bissagos Islands archipelago.