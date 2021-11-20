How to Send Christmas Cards to Carnival Crew Members

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has launched an online campaign for cruise fans to send Christmas cards to crew members who are working on the company’s ships.

Last year, the company’s ships were staffed only by a skeleton crew and Carnival fans then stepped in and sent over 10,000 cards to the crew onboard the company’s ships which were in a pause state.

That initiative is back on and the company will welcome cards for its crew members this holiday season as well.

The company has asked its fans not to address holiday cards to anyone specific. Instead, the people can send as many cards as they wish but are advised not to send anything else besides the card itself.

Guests who are going on a cruise in the next two months can take the cards with them and put them in a special box that will be placed in the atrium. Others can send the cards to this address:

Carnival Crew

ATTN: Operation Happy Holidays

c/o Carnival Cruise Line

3655 NW 87th Avenue

Miami, Florida 33178



The cutoff date to mail cards is December 1, 2021.