Ponant Leads Cruising Return to Seychelles

Ponant resumed cruises in the Seychelles on November 18, 2021 – becoming the first cruise company to resume operations in the region, according to a press release.

During the 2021/2022 winter season, the Seychelles archipelago will be in the spotlight with five itineraries and 19 cruises departing from November to April for the French luxury brand.

Le Bellot departed from Mahé on November 18 for an eight-night sailing with ports of call at eight emblematic islands.

Le Bellot will also be joined by Le Bougainville and Le Jacques-Cartier, also part of the Explorer fleet. The company said sales for the 2022-2023 winter season are also now open, with six itineraries and 18 cruises scheduled.

“After long months of waiting, we are more than prepared to resume our operations in the Seychelles. We’ve been taking guests to discover this paradise on earth for almost 20 years. We are happy to be able to actively contribute to relaunching tourism in the Seychelles,” said Hervé Bellaïche, Chief Sales, Marketing and Communications Officer at PONANT.