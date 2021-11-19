Tarragona

Crystal Endeavor Departs Ushuaia for First-Ever Antarctica Expedition

Crystal Endeavor

It was a historic day for Crystal as its new Crystal Endeavor departed the Port of Ushuaia at the southernmost tip of Argentina on her first-ever expedition voyage to Antarctica – the first of in a series of eight round-trip 11- to 19-night sailings aboard the polar-class vessel, according to a press release.

“We designed Crystal Endeavor to provide the ultimate Antarctic adventure providing guests opportunities to get ‘up close and personal’ views of this stunning cruising region sailing a precision, German-engineered expedition while enjoying the refined comfort, luxury amenities and attentive service that are Crystal hallmarks,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal president. “Exploring Antarctica is an unforgettable, life-changing experience and we encourage our guests to join us as we set a new standard in luxury expedition cruising.”

Crystal Endeavor’s Antarctica voyages feature bold expedition adventures including Zodiac landings, sea kayaking and expedition hikes to experience the stunning landscapes and extraordinary wildlife of the world’s southernmost continent, exploring places few have ever seen. Guests’ journey of rugged adventure includes the crossing of famed Drake Passage and visits to the South Shetland Islands, the Weddell Sea, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia, as well as ample time exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, home to penguin colonies, seals, whales and seabirds.

Guests on Crystal Endeavor’s Antarctica voyages enjoy complimentary round-trip charter air and luxury pre-cruise accommodations in Ushuaia as well as luxury hotel accommodations in Miami following their return flight.
Crystal Endeavor’s Antarctica season runs through February 2022, with all voyages led by a talented and passionate expedition team comprised of marine biologists, ornithologists, polar experts, kayaking guides and landscape photographers whose keen understanding and appreciation of the remote polar region enhances this once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience. Following the completion of her Antarctica season, Crystal Endeavor will sail to Cape Town to continue her luxury yacht expedition adventures.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Incheon

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Hexagon

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index