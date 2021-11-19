Crystal Endeavor Departs Ushuaia for First-Ever Antarctica Expedition

It was a historic day for Crystal as its new Crystal Endeavor departed the Port of Ushuaia at the southernmost tip of Argentina on her first-ever expedition voyage to Antarctica – the first of in a series of eight round-trip 11- to 19-night sailings aboard the polar-class vessel, according to a press release.

“We designed Crystal Endeavor to provide the ultimate Antarctic adventure providing guests opportunities to get ‘up close and personal’ views of this stunning cruising region sailing a precision, German-engineered expedition while enjoying the refined comfort, luxury amenities and attentive service that are Crystal hallmarks,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal president. “Exploring Antarctica is an unforgettable, life-changing experience and we encourage our guests to join us as we set a new standard in luxury expedition cruising.”

Crystal Endeavor’s Antarctica voyages feature bold expedition adventures including Zodiac landings, sea kayaking and expedition hikes to experience the stunning landscapes and extraordinary wildlife of the world’s southernmost continent, exploring places few have ever seen. Guests’ journey of rugged adventure includes the crossing of famed Drake Passage and visits to the South Shetland Islands, the Weddell Sea, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia, as well as ample time exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, home to penguin colonies, seals, whales and seabirds.

Guests on Crystal Endeavor’s Antarctica voyages enjoy complimentary round-trip charter air and luxury pre-cruise accommodations in Ushuaia as well as luxury hotel accommodations in Miami following their return flight.

Crystal Endeavor’s Antarctica season runs through February 2022, with all voyages led by a talented and passionate expedition team comprised of marine biologists, ornithologists, polar experts, kayaking guides and landscape photographers whose keen understanding and appreciation of the remote polar region enhances this once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience. Following the completion of her Antarctica season, Crystal Endeavor will sail to Cape Town to continue her luxury yacht expedition adventures.