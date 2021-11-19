Fleet Update: Here’s the Location and Status of Every MSC Cruises Ship

On Nov. 8, the MSC Fantasia became the 13th cruise ship to resume operations for MSC Cruises since the industry’s voluntary pause in March 2020.

While more ships are being prepared to welcome guests back soon, most of company’s fleet is on the move again.

Here is the location and status of every MSC ship as of November 19, 2021:

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: North America

Following a debut season in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seashore is launching commercial service in North America on Nov. 20. The 2021-built ship is currently returning to Miami after its christening ceremony at MSC’s Ocean Cay.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

The MSC Virtuosa is presently sailing a repositioning cruise to Dubai, UAE. Ahead of its inaugural season in the Middle East, the ship departed Italy for the 18-night voyage on Nov. 7.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Based in Genoa, the MSC Grandiosa has been sailing with guests in the Western Mediterranean since August 2020. The Meraviglia-class ship is currently offering a seven-night itinerary to Italy, France, Spain and Malta.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

The MSC Bellissima is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for itineraries to the Red Sea. After spending its operational pause in the Middle East, the vessel sailed to its new homeport in July, starting a local program shortly after.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After spending the summer sailing in Northern Europe, the MSC Seaview is wrapping up a shoulder season in the Western Mediterranean. Starting on Dec. 5, the Seaside-class ship is set to offer Caribbean cruises from Barbados and St. Maarten.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Caribbean

Currently based in Miami, the MSC Meraviglia welcomed the guests back in August. Offering seven-night itineraries to Jamaica, Mexico, the Bahamas and more, the ship is set to switch homeports on Nov. 28, starting a program of cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After concluding a summer season in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seaside is crossing the Atlantic, en route to South America. Debuting in the region, the vessel is set to launch domestic cruising in Brazil on Dec. 1.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

The MSC Preziosa is offering a series of short domestic cruises in Brazil. On Nov. 5, the Fantasia-class vessel became the first to resume guest operations in the South American country.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Caribbean

The MSC Divina has been offering Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries since September. Currently sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel is set to reposition to Miami on Dec. 2.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

After spending the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica recently launched MSC’s first winter program in Northern Europe. The vessel is now offering week-long itineraries to France, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Canary Islands

The MSC Splendida is concluding a series of 11-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Canaries. Starting on Dec. 16, the vessel is set to start a local program in Brazil as part of a five-ship season in the country.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Fantasia resumed guest operations on Nov. 8 after a 20-month operational pause. The vessel is now offering a program of 21 seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

After spending several months in Trieste, Italy, the MSC Poesia sailed to Malta recently. Set to resume service in May 2022, the ship is currently in a drydock at La Valletta’s Palumbo Group Shipyard.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Atlantic

The MSC Orchestra is currently on its way to South Africa where it’s set to launch a winter program starting in December. Sailing in the Atlantic, the ship is poised to arrive in Durban on Dec. 2.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Musica remains in an operational pause after having its South Africa program taken over by the MSC Orchestra. Docked in Genoa, the vessel is now scheduled to resume service in June 2022.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

Presently docked in Naples, the MSC Opera is spending the operational pause in Italy. The ship was recently joined by another Lirica-class vessel, the MSC Sinfonia.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

The MSC Lirica is currently docked at the Palumbo Group Shipyard in La Valletta, Malta.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

After spending several months docked in Trieste, the MSC Sinfonia sailed to Naples. With its restart postponed to 2022, the ship remains docked in the Italian port along with the MSC Opera.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Corfu, Greece

The MSC Armonia returned to Europe in August after spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas. The ship is presently docked in the Greek island of Corfu.