Fleet Update: Here’s the Location and Status of Every MSC Cruises Ship

On Nov. 8, the MSC Fantasia became the 13th cruise ship to resume operations for MSC Cruises since the industry’s voluntary pause in March 2020.
While more ships are being prepared to welcome guests back soon, most of company’s fleet is on the move again.
Here is the location and status of every MSC ship as of November 19, 2021:
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Status: In service
Location: North America
Following a debut season in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seashore is launching commercial service in North America on Nov. 20. The 2021-built ship is currently returning to Miami after its christening ceremony at MSC’s Ocean Cay.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Status: In service
Location: Middle East
The MSC Virtuosa is presently sailing a repositioning cruise to Dubai, UAE. Ahead of its inaugural season in the Middle East, the ship departed Italy for the 18-night voyage on Nov. 7.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Based in Genoa, the MSC Grandiosa has been sailing with guests in the Western Mediterranean since August 2020. The Meraviglia-class ship is currently offering a seven-night itinerary to Italy, France, Spain and Malta.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Red Sea
The MSC Bellissima is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for itineraries to the Red Sea. After spending its operational pause in the Middle East, the vessel sailed to its new homeport in July, starting a local program shortly after.
MSC Seaview
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After spending the summer sailing in Northern Europe, the MSC Seaview is wrapping up a shoulder season in the Western Mediterranean. Starting on Dec. 5, the Seaside-class ship is set to offer Caribbean cruises from Barbados and St. Maarten.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Caribbean
Currently based in Miami, the MSC Meraviglia welcomed the guests back in August. Offering seven-night itineraries to Jamaica, Mexico, the Bahamas and more, the ship is set to switch homeports on Nov. 28, starting a program of cruises departing from Port Canaveral.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Crossing the Atlantic
After concluding a summer season in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seaside is crossing the Atlantic, en route to South America. Debuting in the region, the vessel is set to launch domestic cruising in Brazil on Dec. 1.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Brazil
The MSC Preziosa is offering a series of short domestic cruises in Brazil. On Nov. 5, the Fantasia-class vessel became the first to resume guest operations in the South American country.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Caribbean
The MSC Divina has been offering Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries since September. Currently sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel is set to reposition to Miami on Dec. 2.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
After spending the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica recently launched MSC’s first winter program in Northern Europe. The vessel is now offering week-long itineraries to France, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Status: In service
Location: Canary Islands
The MSC Splendida is concluding a series of 11-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Canaries. Starting on Dec. 16, the vessel is set to start a local program in Brazil as part of a five-ship season in the country.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Fantasia resumed guest operations on Nov. 8 after a 20-month operational pause. The vessel is now offering a program of 21 seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: La Valletta, Malta
After spending several months in Trieste, Italy, the MSC Poesia sailed to Malta recently. Set to resume service in May 2022, the ship is currently in a drydock at La Valletta’s Palumbo Group Shipyard.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Atlantic
The MSC Orchestra is currently on its way to South Africa where it’s set to launch a winter program starting in December. Sailing in the Atlantic, the ship is poised to arrive in Durban on Dec. 2.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Genoa, Italy
The MSC Musica remains in an operational pause after having its South Africa program taken over by the MSC Orchestra. Docked in Genoa, the vessel is now scheduled to resume service in June 2022.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 1,712 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Naples, Italy
Presently docked in Naples, the MSC Opera is spending the operational pause in Italy. The ship was recently joined by another Lirica-class vessel, the MSC Sinfonia.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 1,560 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: La Valletta, Malta
The MSC Lirica is currently docked at the Palumbo Group Shipyard in La Valletta, Malta.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,554 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Naples, Italy
After spending several months docked in Trieste, the MSC Sinfonia sailed to Naples. With its restart postponed to 2022, the ship remains docked in the Italian port along with the MSC Opera.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 1,554 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Corfu, Greece
The MSC Armonia returned to Europe in August after spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas. The ship is presently docked in the Greek island of Corfu.