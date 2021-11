Norwegian Fleet Update: Latest Service Resumption Details and Dates

Four months after first resuming guest service, Norwegian Cruise Line is expanding its restart to more ships and destinations.

While seven vessels are currently in service around the world, four additional vessels are returning to guest operations over the next few weeks.

Seven Ships in Service in the Caribbean, Europe and West Coast

Getting ready to the winter season, the active Norwegian ships are changing homeports and destinations.

Previously sailing from New York City to Bermuda, the Norwegian Breakaway, for instance, is now offering a series of Caribbean itineraries from New Orleans.

Six additional ships are currently sailing in three different destinations:

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since October 24, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since September 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy); San Juan (Puerto Rico) starting on Dec. 12

Length: 7 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Currently sailing in the Mediterranean; Caribbean starting on Dec. 12

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 13, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bermuda

Homeport: Miami (United States); New York (United States) starting on Nov. 21

Length: 5 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since September 13, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Italy and more

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Mediterranean and Middle East

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece); Dubai starting on Dec. 3

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Mediterranean ahead of a winter program in Middle East and South Africa

Four Additional Ships Returning in 2021

With four additional ships resuming service this year, Norwegian is upping its game in the Caribbean.

While the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Encore are set to offer week-long cruises from Miami, the Norwegian Tampa is marking the company’s return to Tampa.

A fourth ship, the Norwegian Pearl, is offering additional itinerary choices from Miami, with longer cruises to Southern Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

The remainder of the fleet, meanwhile, is welcoming guests in 2022.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates:

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: December 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Aruba and Curaçao

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 21, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: March 20, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Panama City (Panama)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (cruising), Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Prima

Capacity at 100%: 3,215

Date: August 17, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Iceland) to Reykjavik (Iceland)

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Zeebrugge, Bergen, Geiranger, Akureyri and Isafjordur

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: February 14, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: March 27, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Sydney (Australia) to Bali (Indonesia)

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Yorkeys Knob, Cooktown, Darwin, Komodo Island and Celukan Bawang

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: January 16, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Madryn, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Port Stanley and Punta del Este

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: March 9, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Tokyo (Japan)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Beppu, Busan, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Kobe and Shimizu

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 22, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai