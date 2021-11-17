Tradewind Voyages Announces 2022 Mediterranean Schedule

Tradewind Voyages has released the full program and prices for the Mediterranean debut of the Golden Horizon.

Beginning in Palma on May 1 2022, there are 23 voyages offered across the region, spanning Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.

Commenting on the Med launch, CEO Tradewind Voyages Alan McGrory said: “After a tumultuous past year for the travel industry, we are thrilled to be back on track and able to confirm an exciting schedule for summer 2022. We thank everyone for their continued support for our start up and cannot wait to host more of you and your clients on board.”

The inaugural season concludes with the 14 night Canaries to the Caribbean Voyage, arriving Barbados for the start of winter 2022/2023 and yet another debut for the ship, according to a press release from the company.

The Golden Horizon’s inaugural sailing in the region will be a seven-night round trip from Palma, with the Balearic capital becoming the base for three voyages in May.

The ship will then operate round trips from Civitavecchia (Rome) from end May to early July, Split in July until mid-August, and Piraeus from August to October. Golden Horizon will then reposition through Palma and Santa Cruz, before heading out to the Caribbean.