Tarragona

Norwegian Announces Pricing of 46,858,854 Ordinary Shares

NCLH Logo

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has priced its registered direct offering of 46,858,854 ordinary shares of the company to certain holders of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s a subsidiary of the Company, 6.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 at a price of $23.64 per share.

The Offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem up to $236.25 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 12.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and up to $262.50 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 10.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, including any accrued but unpaid interest thereon, to pay related premiums, fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Detyens

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report