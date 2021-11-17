Norwegian Announces Pricing of 46,858,854 Ordinary Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has priced its registered direct offering of 46,858,854 ordinary shares of the company to certain holders of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s a subsidiary of the Company, 6.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 at a price of $23.64 per share.

The Offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem up to $236.25 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 12.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and up to $262.50 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 10.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, including any accrued but unpaid interest thereon, to pay related premiums, fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.