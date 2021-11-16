Azamara Reveals New Five-Month World Voyage For 2024

Azamara has announced the launch of its new world voyage aboard the company’s newest ship, the Azamara Onward.

Starting on January 5, 2024, from Port Everglades, the sailing offers immersive and intimate experiences over 155 nights to 40 countries and 60 continents, including 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil our World Voyage. With opportunities to visit the Seven Wonders of the World and other iconic sites such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos, and the Black Sea, we are allowing our guests to check off all their bucket list destinations in one sailing and to connect with more countries and cultures than ever before,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Not only are we taking our guests further, but we are also encouraging them to travel deeper with our unique overnight land experiences, designed to bring travelers to the heart of the destination and giving them enough time to appreciate its culture.”

Highlights:

Great Wall of China (three-night land excursion): Travelers will become fully immersed in Beijing with a visit to the Great Wall of China, a guided tour through the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square, and a rickshaw ride through the hutongs, or narrow alleys dating back to the 16th century.

Great Pyramids of Giza (shore excursion): Guests are driven to Egypt’s largest city, Cairo. It’s here at the Giza Plateau where the Great Pyramids are found, the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still in existence. An Egyptologist will guide guests through this mortuary complex to the mysterious Sphinx. In addition, travelers will explore other sites such as the Museum of Antiquities and cruise down the Nile river.

Chichén Itzá (shore excursion): Guests will fly over Caribbean waters and the Mayan Riviera’s tropical jungle to Chichén Itzá, where a tour guide will lead guests through the ruins and immerse travelers in the ancient Mayan way of life.

Petra (shore excursion): Guests will walk through the Siq, the narrow, winding gorge that leads to the mysterious desert city of Petra, Jordan. Known as the “Rose Red City” for the color of stone from which it was carved, Petra is home to ancient royal tombs, Colonnaded Street, and the Temple of Qasr al-Bint.

Taj Mahal (three-night land excursion): Travelers will fly to New Delhi for sunrise and sunset visits to the Taj Mahal. Guests will also explore Agra Fort, the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty until 1638, and I'timād-ud-Daulah tomb, the Taj Mahal’s precursor.

Christ the Redeemer (six-night land excursion): Travelers will enjoy a full exploration of Rio de Janeiro, including a visit to Corcovado to view the towering Christ the Redeemer statue, a cable car ride to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain, and a trip to Iguazú Falls to see both the Brazilian and Argentinian sides of the one of the world’s largest waterfalls.

Colosseum (shore excursion): Guests will travel back in time to the world of gladiatorial glory inside the Colosseum. A local guide will lead the small group through the 2000-year-old amphitheater that once seated up to 55,000 spectators.

Azamara’s World Voyage comes with over $22,000 in exclusive amenities, including the company’s signature AzAmazing Evenings – designed to connect guests to the local culture of the destination – $7,000 in onboard credit, business class air travel, a pre-voyage hotel stay and gala, access to exclusive World Voyage events, a premium beverage package for two, and more. Shore excursions and overnight land excursions will be available at an additional price.



