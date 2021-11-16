Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New EMBARK Episode: “Adventure Alaska”

Norwegian Cruise Line announced “Adventure Alaska,” the next episode of its “EMBARK with NCL” storytelling series designed to highlight the people, places and passion behind the brand, according to a press release.

The two-part episode, which invites travelers to discover the best way to experience Alaska with NCL, will release on-demand on Dec. 9, 2021 on www.ncl.com/embark.

In this episode, viewers will follow along two members of Norwegian's shoreside team, Andrea and Jayne, as they travel to the destination for the very first time to learn first-hand the experiences guests can expect when cruising Alaska with the company .

“Alaska is a bucket-list destination for so many travelers,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It provides endless opportunities for adventure, wildlife encounters and awe-inspiring moments. While it is important for us to deliver these incredible experiences to our guests, it is also important to support and enrich these communities that rely on our presence each summer for their well-being. It’s a partnership that we value tremendously and have demonstrated through sustainable developments and programs across the region.”

The episode includes visits to Skagway, Anchorage and Denali, Alaska, as well as the port cities where the brand’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. (NCLH), has made significant investments to the local communities, including Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan, Alaska.

As the ladies are guided through downtown Juneau and immersed in the local culture, art and flavors, a team of NCLH executives visit the area to discuss their plans to transform the last waterfront parcel to benefit the local community.

Viewers can follow the complete exploration of the destination on Dec. 9, 2021 when “Adventure Alaska” premieres ondemand at www.ncl.com/embark.