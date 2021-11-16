Tarragona

Windstar Cruises Adds All-Inclusive Pricing for Luxury of Choice

Star Legend and Breeze

Windstar Cruises announced that it is changing the way it sells cruises. Previously the cruise company had a base cruise fare, with an option to add item like alcohol, gratuities, and other onboard services on top.

“In an effort to be more in line with other luxury offerings in the cruise industry, particularly with the rollout of our newly transformed all-suite Star Plus Class yachts, we’re now giving the option of an all-inclusive price for all of our sailings,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We didn’t want to take away the à la carte option from guests who enjoy going that way. We want our guests to have the choice based on their preference, what they need on board, and their general vacation philosophy.”

The all-inclusive prices are now listed on Windstar’s website and all sales materials, along with the base cruise fares, which are listed per person in U.S. dollars based on double occupancy.

For Windstar, all-inclusive means unlimited wine, beer, and cocktails; Wi-Fi; all gratuities; as well as the cruise fare. The new fare is available for the Wind Class yachts as well, according to a press release.

“We thought about only offering the all-inclusive fare on the newly transformed Star Plus Class yachts,” said Prelog. “But after talking and listening to our repeat guests and valued Travel Advisors, we found some like to go à la carte and only purchase amenities as they go. After discussing internally, we all came to the same conclusion – why not offer both on all our yachts? We offer a choice between sailing yachts and all-suite yachts, and now a la carte or all-inclusive. That seems to fit the Windstar brand.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report