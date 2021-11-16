Windstar Cruises Adds All-Inclusive Pricing for Luxury of Choice

Windstar Cruises announced that it is changing the way it sells cruises. Previously the cruise company had a base cruise fare, with an option to add item like alcohol, gratuities, and other onboard services on top.

“In an effort to be more in line with other luxury offerings in the cruise industry, particularly with the rollout of our newly transformed all-suite Star Plus Class yachts, we’re now giving the option of an all-inclusive price for all of our sailings,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We didn’t want to take away the à la carte option from guests who enjoy going that way. We want our guests to have the choice based on their preference, what they need on board, and their general vacation philosophy.”

The all-inclusive prices are now listed on Windstar’s website and all sales materials, along with the base cruise fares, which are listed per person in U.S. dollars based on double occupancy.

For Windstar, all-inclusive means unlimited wine, beer, and cocktails; Wi-Fi; all gratuities; as well as the cruise fare. The new fare is available for the Wind Class yachts as well, according to a press release.

“We thought about only offering the all-inclusive fare on the newly transformed Star Plus Class yachts,” said Prelog. “But after talking and listening to our repeat guests and valued Travel Advisors, we found some like to go à la carte and only purchase amenities as they go. After discussing internally, we all came to the same conclusion – why not offer both on all our yachts? We offer a choice between sailing yachts and all-suite yachts, and now a la carte or all-inclusive. That seems to fit the Windstar brand.”