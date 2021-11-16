Tarragona

Lindblad Expeditions Launches Sustainable Travel Guide

National Geographic Seabird

Lindblad Expeditions is making it easier for travelers to learn about responsible travel and help make more informed decisions when picking a travel company with its brand-new guide, Sustainable Travel: A How-To Guide for Making a Positive Difference to the Planet.

With the return to travel and the ongoing impacts of climate change, sustainability credentials are more than ever impacting traveler’s decisions to seek out companies who not only practice responsible travel but are leading the way in net-zero experiences. Lindblad created this downloadable guide as an educational resource to help travelers navigate the increasingly confusing world of sustainable travel, according to a press release.

The downloadable guide features what Lindblad defines as the six core concepts of sustainable travel: single-use plastics, sustainable food, climate action, protecting nature, culture, and community, and green operations. It also delves into issues such as carbon offsetting, conservation, supporting local cultures and includes the six questions to ask your travel advisor about minimizing your impact on the environment.

“With Lindblad’s legacy in responsible travel and sustainability, we set out to create a resource that travelers can use to make informed decisions about the travel companies that they choose to support,” said Dolf Berle, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “The guide will not only educate travelers on how to minimize their footprint while traveling, but it can also help them ask the right questions to their travel advisors and confidently talk about topics that are important to them.”

Travelers can download Sustainable Travel: A How-To Guide for Making a Positive Difference to the Planet here.

