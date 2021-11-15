Genting Dream Celebrates 100 Days of Safe Sailings in Hong Kong

Dream Cruises has marked a milestone of 100 days of safe sailings in Hong Kong with the Genting Dream, which began on July 30, 2021.

This milestone – marked on Nov. 6 – coincides with the landmark 800th cruise call at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal with the Genting Dream’s arrival on Nov. 12 marking this record. Since the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal opened in 2013, Genting Cruise Lines has accounted for 50 percent of all cruise calls to the terminal.

As of Nov. 12, the Genting Dream has welcomed over 65,000 guests on a “Super Seacation” getaway, according to a press release.

According to a recent survey conducted by Genting Cruise Lines in September 2021, respondents who indicated that they would be likely to take a cruise within the next 12 months increased nearly 30 percent year-on-year for people who had cruised previously and nearly tripled for non-cruisers.

The cruise line said that bookings for the Genting Dream have continued to be strong since the start of operations with an average capacity of over 90 percent (based on the required 50 percent reduced capacity) and high demand for upcoming cruises. Repeat guests also increased 28 percent from the same period in 2019, the last time that a similar comparison could be drawn. The cruise line explained high demand with an “increased awareness of cruises as a holiday option and stronger market education during the pandemic.”

“Following on the recent announcement of the World Dream completing one year of operations in Singapore since COVID-19, Genting Cruise Lines is doubly proud to have achieved this second milestone for Dream Cruises in Hong Kong. I would also like to congratulate Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on achieving their landmark 800th cruise ship call and we are thrilled to help them realize this milestone,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

“We have been very encouraged by Genting Dream’s first 100 days in Hong Kong providing our guests with a safe and fun space at sea and we have received tremendous feedback from guests of all ages and across demographics. Dream Cruises appreciates the trust that our guests have placed in us, as we provide them with the confidence to savor the feeling of getting away on our Super Seacations and to enjoy all of the activities available onboard,” he added.

Accommodations onboard the Genting Dream start from Balcony Staterooms with over 20 sq. m. of space that can sleep up to four guests and with access to its own private balcony, made possible due to capacity capped at 50 percent by COVID-19 regulations.

Demand for The Palace has also seen a marked increase nearly selling out on every cruise, the cruise line said. The Palace is the “all-inclusive, all-suite” luxury concept onboard the Genting Dream with a space ratio of over 80 gross tons per guest, all-suite accommodations and “European-style butler service.”

International travel restrictions have resulted in a change in consumer behavior, Dream Cruises said. Activities popular prior to the pandemic – such as sightseeing and shopping – are now replaced with onboard pastimes with over two-thirds of Dream Cruises’ survey respondents citing entertainment options a top priority, nearly two-thirds being interested in spa and wellness and over half looking to participate in talks and workshops.

The Genting Dream offers recreation and entertainment activities, including Dream Cruises’ signature show “Sonio – A Tale of Two Dreams”, along with live music throughout the ship and movies as part of Cinema at Sea. Waterslides, a zip-line and rock-climbing wall are well-suited to adventure-seeking guests, while the arcade and The Little Dreamers Academy are catered to youngsters onboard. The Crystal Life Spa offers a long list of traditional and modern body and beauty treatments.

In time for the festive season, guests can set sail on “A Nordic Christmas Adventure” from Nov. 12 to Jan. 1 to explore the festive traditions of Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, the cruise line said,

“With our comprehensive range of onboard facilities, innovative offering and strong booking numbers continuing through the end of the year, Dream Cruises is looking forward to creating even more memorable vacation experiences for our guests in the future,” noted Zhu.