Hamburg Set for Big Winter of Cruising

Hamburg is set for a historic winter of cruising with itineraries leaving the German port and heading to the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian Fjords, the Arctic Circle, the British Isles, destinations in Western Europe as well as the Canary Islands and the Azores from a variety of different cruise lines.
"We are pleased that the season continues beyond the turn of the year and that guests can choose from a wide portfolio of special winter cruising programs from Hamburg," said Simone Maraschi, Managing Director of Cruise Gate Hamburg (CGH), which has 36 more calls before 2022.
"In 2022, ship calls will be at a solid level again, which makes us look ahead to the coming year in a spirit of optimism. We can see that the cruise lines are returning to their original schedules," said Maraschi. The port expects around 300 ship calls in 2022.
Among key health and safety measures, in addition to a negative COVID-19 test required to be presented prior to arrival, testing in the terminal is part of the embarkation process and mandatory for all guests.
Winter Highlights
- The AIDAprima will be departing Hamburg for 26 week-long European metropolis itineraries.
- Two longer winter sailings to the Caribbean will be carried out from/to Hamburg with AIDAsol: the first transatlantic voyage will last a full 43 days - starting Nov. 25 over Christmas and New Year's Eve - followed by the second voyage of 43 days beginning directly upon return of the AIDAsol on Jan. 7 2022.
- The 2021 winter program by AIDA also includes new voyages aboard the AIDAnova from Hamburg.
- For the first time, MSC Cruises will have based a ship in a German port during the winter months with the MSC Magnifica.
- With the Hanseatic Spirit, the latest addition to the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises expedition fleet, guests can set off from Hamburg on Scandinavian winter adventures.
- Hurtigruten Expeditions has made Hamburg its homeport and will be offering year-round cruises from the Hanseatic city to Norway with the hybrid expedition ship MS Otto Sverdrup.
- Phoenix Reisen also serves different destinations with its ships from Hamburg: The MS Amadea sets course for the German north in November and to Nice in December. Aboard MS Artania, guests can spend Christmas and New Years in the sunny south - including Funchal, San Sebastian, Las Palmas - or travel to the Canary Islands and Madeira in January. Cruises from Hamburg to Gothenburg, Oslo, Bergen and the North Cape will be added by MS Amera.
- As far as winter cruising is concerned, Cunard has scheduled 4 calls at Hamburg by Queen Mary 2 in the first three months of the 2022 season.