Hamburg Set for Big Winter of Cruising

Hamburg is set for a historic winter of cruising with itineraries leaving the German port and heading to the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian Fjords, the Arctic Circle, the British Isles, destinations in Western Europe as well as the Canary Islands and the Azores from a variety of different cruise lines.

"We are pleased that the season continues beyond the turn of the year and that guests can choose from a wide portfolio of special winter cruising programs from Hamburg," said Simone Maraschi, Managing Director of Cruise Gate Hamburg (CGH), which has 36 more calls before 2022.

"In 2022, ship calls will be at a solid level again, which makes us look ahead to the coming year in a spirit of optimism. We can see that the cruise lines are returning to their original schedules," said Maraschi. The port expects around 300 ship calls in 2022.

Among key health and safety measures, in addition to a negative COVID-19 test required to be presented prior to arrival, testing in the terminal is part of the embarkation process and mandatory for all guests.

