Where Are Norwegian Cruise Line’s Ships?

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 17-ship fleet is on the move again. While six ships have now resumed service for the brand, several others are being prepared to return to guest operations over the next few months.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Nov. 12, 2021:

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Marghera, Italy

The new Norwegian Prima is in final stages of construction. With delivery set for 2022, the vessel was recently floated out in Marghera, Italy at Fincantieri.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Pacific Ocean

After wrapping up a season in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore is currently on its way to Florida. The vessel is currently sailing to the Panama Canal ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Norwegian Bliss resumed service on Oct. 24, kicking off a program of week-long cruises on the West Coast. The ship is now offering Los Angeles-based itineraries to the Mexican Riviera, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Set to resume guest operations Nov. 20, the Norwegian Joy is currently docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Norwegian Escape is currently in Port Canaveral, ready to welcome passengers back on Nov. 13. After a 20-month operational pause, the vessel is kicking off a winter season in the Caribbean.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Getaway welcomed guests back in September with a series of cruises in Europe. The ship is currently sailing from Greece, offering Eastern Mediterranean itineraries.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

After first resuming service with a series of Bermuda cruises from New York City and Manhattan’s Pier 88, the Norwegian Breakaway is marking NCL’s return to New Orleans on Nov. 21. Currently in the Southern Caribbean, the ship is currently sailing a repositioning cruise to its new homeport.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Mediterranean

The Norwegian Epic is currently wrapping up a season in the Mediterranean. After several months in Europe, the vessel is set to cross the Atlantic later this month ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After sailing from Miami for the last few months, the Norwegian Gem is set to reposition to New York City on Nov. 21. The ship – which resumed guest operations in August – is currently concluding a series of Caribbean and Bahamas cruises ahead of a season sailing to Bermuda from its new homeport.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade welcomed guests back in July, becoming the first ship to resume revenue service for Norwegian Cruise Line. Sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, the vessel remains in the region through the end of November.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Marseille, France

After crossing the Atlantic in September, the Norwegian Pearl is currently in a drydock in France. The 2006-built ship is undergoing routine maintenance and class work at a shipyard in Marseille.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Marseille, France

Another Norwegian ship in France, the Norwegian Jewel is also docked in the Port of Marseille.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Portland, Oregon

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America, is currently docked in Portland. The ship arrived on the West Coast in June for maintenance and drydock work at a local drydock.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Brindisi, Italy

After visiting Bar – a port in Montenegro commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic – in October, the Norwegian Dawn sailed to Italy. The vessel is currently docked in Brinsidi, in Southern Italy.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

Set to resume service in 2022, the Norwegian Star is currently spending the operational pause in Italy.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Panama Canal Pacific Anchorage

After arriving at the area in May, the Norwegian Sun remains anchored at the Panama Canal’s Pacific entrance.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Marseille, France

Awaiting the service resumption in Europe, the Norwegian Spirit is presently docked in Marseille, France.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Oranjestad, Aruba

After spending time docked in Puerto Rico, the Norwegian Sky arrived in Aruba on Oct. 17. The vessel is currently docked at a commercial quay in Oranjestad.