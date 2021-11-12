Where Are Norwegian Cruise Line’s Ships?

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 17-ship fleet is on the move again. While six ships have now resumed service for the brand, several others are being prepared to return to guest operations over the next few months.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Nov. 12, 2021:
Norwegian Prima
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Marghera, Italy
The new Norwegian Prima is in final stages of construction. With delivery set for 2022, the vessel was recently floated out in Marghera, Italy at Fincantieri.
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Pacific Ocean
After wrapping up a season in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore is currently on its way to Florida. The vessel is currently sailing to the Panama Canal ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Norwegian Bliss resumed service on Oct. 24, kicking off a program of week-long cruises on the West Coast. The ship is now offering Los Angeles-based itineraries to the Mexican Riviera, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Set to resume guest operations Nov. 20, the Norwegian Joy is currently docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Norwegian Escape is currently in Port Canaveral, ready to welcome passengers back on Nov. 13. After a 20-month operational pause, the vessel is kicking off a winter season in the Caribbean.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Norwegian Getaway welcomed guests back in September with a series of cruises in Europe. The ship is currently sailing from Greece, offering Eastern Mediterranean itineraries.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
After first resuming service with a series of Bermuda cruises from New York City and Manhattan’s Pier 88, the Norwegian Breakaway is marking NCL’s return to New Orleans on Nov. 21. Currently in the Southern Caribbean, the ship is currently sailing a repositioning cruise to its new homeport.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Mediterranean
The Norwegian Epic is currently wrapping up a season in the Mediterranean. After several months in Europe, the vessel is set to cross the Atlantic later this month ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After sailing from Miami for the last few months, the Norwegian Gem is set to reposition to New York City on Nov. 21. The ship – which resumed guest operations in August – is currently concluding a series of Caribbean and Bahamas cruises ahead of a season sailing to Bermuda from its new homeport.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Norwegian Jade welcomed guests back in July, becoming the first ship to resume revenue service for Norwegian Cruise Line. Sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, the vessel remains in the region through the end of November.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Marseille, France
After crossing the Atlantic in September, the Norwegian Pearl is currently in a drydock in France. The 2006-built ship is undergoing routine maintenance and class work at a shipyard in Marseille.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Marseille, France
Another Norwegian ship in France, the Norwegian Jewel is also docked in the Port of Marseille.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Portland, Oregon
Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America, is currently docked in Portland. The ship arrived on the West Coast in June for maintenance and drydock work at a local drydock.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Brindisi, Italy
After visiting Bar – a port in Montenegro commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic – in October, the Norwegian Dawn sailed to Italy. The vessel is currently docked in Brinsidi, in Southern Italy.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Naples, Italy
Set to resume service in 2022, the Norwegian Star is currently spending the operational pause in Italy.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Panama Canal Pacific Anchorage
After arriving at the area in May, the Norwegian Sun remains anchored at the Panama Canal’s Pacific entrance.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Marseille, France
Awaiting the service resumption in Europe, the Norwegian Spirit is presently docked in Marseille, France.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Oranjestad, Aruba
After spending time docked in Puerto Rico, the Norwegian Sky arrived in Aruba on Oct. 17. The vessel is currently docked at a commercial quay in Oranjestad.