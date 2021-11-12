Kai Tak Welcomes Milestone 800th Call

The Genting Dream made history at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, becoming the 800th call to the port since it opened in 2013 under the management of Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT).

Managing Director of WCT, Jeff Bent said: “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with the Genting Dream, one of the most frequently visiting cruise ships at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Today’s arrival of our 800th passenger ship call marks an incredible chapter in our books. Per general estimates of the economic benefits, this ship call marks the point at which the terminal achieves ‘payback’ on its initial investment. We look forward to generating further economic benefits for the people of Hong Kong in the many years to come at this magnificent facility.”

Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines added: “Genting Cruise Lines would like to congratulate Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on reaching its 800th passenger ship call with Genting Dream and we are proud to be able to play a part in achieving this milestone. Hong Kong is a premier destination for the cruise industry because of state-of-the-facilities such as the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and continues to play an important role for Genting Cruise Lines as both our home and headquarters.”