Variety Cruises Relaunches Seychelles Program This December

Variety Cruises has announced the relaunch of its year-round itineraries in Seychelles from late December 2021 through 2024.

According to a press release, the Garden of Eden program comes back with “an enhanced guest experience highlighting local farm to table dining, a fresh juice bar, a refined onboard bar and lounge, and tours that go beyond the ordinary exploring the beauty and rich culture of this exotic destination.”

“Seychelles is a magical part of the world, and personally it’s important for me as my late father pioneered the small ship cruise industry here in 1996,” said Variety Cruise’s CEO, Filippos Venetopoulos. “Today, we are the only small ship cruise operator offering a 360-degree hospitality experience with a capacity of no more than 40 passengers operating year-round.”

The soft adventure itineraries offered by Variety Cruises include nature walks exploring native wildlife, daily swim and snorkeling stops and optional diving excursions. The cruise line claims that the destination is ideal both for summer and winter. Guests can island-hop along the string of tropical locales including visits to the islands of Felicite and Moyenne. At the uninhabited islands of Aride, Cousin, and Curieuse, the ships land with local boats where park rangers will pick up passengers from the beach, guide them through the protected nature reserves and share personal stories.

Local gastronomy will be prepared by the ship’s chefs on the beach in Curieuse and Moyenne, while dive enthusiasts will explore excursions in Mahe and Praslin.

According to the press release, the three itineraries include the eight-day Cruises in the Garden of Eden running between Dec. 25, 2021, and Oct. 26, 2024. The itinerary is a round-trip from Mahe aboard the Pegasos. Prices start from $1,620 per person.

Mini Cruises in the Garden of Eden are four- and five-day voyages aboard the Pegasos. The five-day itineraries run between Dec. 25, 2021, and Oct. 26, 2024, start from Mahe and end in Praslin, with prices starting from $1,134 per person. The four-day sailings run from Praslin to Mahe between Dec. 29, 2021, and Oct. 30, 2024, with prices starting from $1,035 per person.