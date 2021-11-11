Oceania Cruises Reveals Next Phase of Culinary Enhancements Onboard

Oceania Cruises has announced the second phase of culinary enhancements rolling out across its small-ship fleet as part of the OceaniaNEXT program. According to a press release, this next phase brings new wine tasting programs, expanded in-room dining offerings and a soufflé of the day in The Grand Dining Room.

The enhancements follow the May introduction of new dining experiences, menus and elevated service levels. The new updates have already launched onboard the Marina and Riviera and will debut on the Insignia, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing, the cruise line said.

“The OceaniaNEXT enhancements continue to elevate The Finest Cuisine at Sea to be even better than ever,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Never resting on our laurels, we continue to challenge ourselves to raise the bar to continually delight our guests. Across all six of our ships, the creativity and dedication of the Oceania Cruises culinary team continue to create memorable experiences for our guests.”

Dining in can be as enjoyable as dining out, Oceania Cruises said in the press announcement. The cruise line’s culinary team has thus revitalized the in-room dining menu to include more options for every meal. New appetizers include Plant-Based California Rolls, an Antipasti Plate, and Shrimp Cocktail, with new soups and salads including Grilled Salmon Salad and Miso Ramen Soup. The new burger menu brings an Alaskan Salmon Burger and an Impossible Burger to the in-room dining experience, while new entrées include a Petite Beef Filet, Thai Coconut Red Curry, a Hawaiian Poke Bowl, and a Mezze Platter. For those with a sweet tooth at any hour, new dessert options include Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, “Pure Energy” Smoothies, and a Chocolate Mousse Cake.

The option of ordering a full hot breakfast has been added to all staterooms and suites. Guests can choose from an array of options including eggs prepared to one’s liking (scrambled, over easy, hard-boiled, etc.), omelets, avocado toast, pancakes or French toast along with sides including bacon, sausage, and hash browns. The in-room dining remains complimentary to all guests.

Oceania Cruises' culinary team has also added the Soufflé of the Day in The Grand Dining Room. According to the press release, this dessert is a favorite onboard, so the culinary team developed a rotating menu of it, which also features some "reimagined spins on the classic." These include:

Coco-Malibu Soufflé with Pineapple and Lime

Valrhona Guanaja Chocolate Soufflé Topped with Cacao Nibs

Green Apple Martini Soufflé

Pistachio Soufflé with a Cherry Ragout

Grand Marnier Soufflé

Passion Fruit Soufflé with a Mango Ragout

Lime and Limoncello Soufflé with a Berry Compote

Chestnut Soufflé with Pear Ragout

Building on Oceania Cruises’ existing wine menu, the new, enhanced wine tasting programs are designed to bring guests on a journey to some of the world’s best wine regions, all from the comfort of the ship. Offered on every voyage, sommeliers will lead guests in interactive tasting sessions like Top California Cabs, Mediterranean Jewels, Stars of the Southern Hemisphere, Forever French, 360 Degrees of Reds, and The Red Challenge, which pits two different wine regions against each other, like Napa vs. Bordeaux. Each deep dive also features complementing canapés.

Oceania guests can now also experience an array of local wines, spirits, and tapas during the evening wine bar service that is offered in La Reserve or Baristas aboard the Marina and Riviera on select evenings. Through it, the cruise line's chefs and cellar masters present a "food and wine-fueled destination immersion" by showcasing local wines and spirits from ports of call along with market-fresh tapas dishes, small-plates, and cheeses.

Oceania said that the next phase of enhancements will be unveiled in the coming months.