Atlas Offers Free Business-Class Air With Suite Bookings This Black Friday

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced a special Black Friday offer for guests sailing onboard selected 2022 World Navigator and World Traveller voyages.

According to a press release, on Nov. 26-30, 2021, travelers will receive complimentary round-trip, intercontinental business-class air travel for all new deposited suite bookings or 20 percent savings for all new deposited stateroom bookings made aboard Atlas voyages departing from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, based on availability.

Travelers can choose among 29 voyages in Antarctica and the Arctic, South America, the Mediterranean, British Isles and Northern Europe, and Iceland and Greenland aboard the newly launched World Navigator and the World Traveller, launching in July 2022. To use the offer, travelers must mention the code BLKFRI21 at the time of booking.

“Our generous Black Friday Offer delivers the best value, savings and selection for an all-inclusive, 2022 luxury adventure with Atlas,” said Senior Vice President of Business Development for Atlas Ocean Voyages, Carlos Garzon. “The World Navigator and World Traveller call at smaller ports than other cruise ships and can ply narrow channels and shallow waters to bring guests to authentic, off-the-beaten-path locales, as well as dock in city centers for the most convenient access. Because of this, Atlas Ocean Voyages is ideal for seasoned travelers seeking a distinctive, luxurious and safe experience.”

For Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Black Friday Sale, travelers can choose among 20 World Navigator voyages, ranging from six to 16 nights, and nine inaugural season voyages aboard the World Traveller, ranging from seven to 11 nights.

All guests enjoy Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way, which offers inclusions such as complimentary round-trip air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways, choice of a complimentary shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, Atlas Assurance protection program, and L’OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use throughout the voyage, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.