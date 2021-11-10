The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Joins Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program, has announced that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has joined the program effective Nov. 9, 2021. Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn and redeem points for voyages slated to begin May 6, 2022.

“It is exciting to expand our unparalleled portfolio of travel experiences with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said David Flueck, senior vice president, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. “Marriott Bonvoy offers more unique accommodations than any program and this new offering is an incredible addition for our most discerning members.”

According to a press release, Marriott Bonvoy elite members will enjoy special perks during their voyages, including a private reception upon boarding and other “bespoke recognition.”

“As the iconic brand continues to evolve, the participation of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in Marriott Bonvoy encourages both long-time Ritz-Carlton loyalists, those who are new to the brand, and guests across Marriott International’s portfolio, to earn and redeem points while exploring this incredibly exciting, elevated and immersive travel experience,” said Chris Gabaldon, senior vice president, Luxury Brands for Marriott International.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is the latest accommodation under Marriott Bonvoy, joining 30 hotel brands with 7,900 properties across 138 countries and territories around the world and 44,000 curated luxury vacation rentals from Homes and Villas by Marriott International.

As a participant in Marriott Bonvoy, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection provides members with another opportunity to earn and redeem points through travel:

Members will earn five points per $1 spent on the cruise fare only, as well as on the hotel package rate for participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels booked through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Members can redeem an initial 180,000 points toward a $1,000 savings on the cruise fare, and increments of 90,000 points may be redeemed toward a $500 savings thereafter. Full redemption may be available.

Members will receive one elite night credit per night onboard toward achieving higher Elite status.

Cruise fare and hotel package rate will be applied toward the annual qualifying spend for members striving for Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite status.

Members can accelerate the points earned on their voyage purchase and more when using their Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit cards from JPMorgan Chase and American Express.

The Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, will cruise a variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The intimate size of the vessel allows the yacht to call on locations typically not accessible to larger cruise ships, including Saint-Tropez, Ibiza and St. Barts. With a relaxed pace, which includes both overnight and daytime ports of call, guests will be offered a "curated collection of experiences," according to the press release.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said that it will also collaborate with Marriott International luxury brand hotels worldwide on "unique activations for guests." Travelers will additionally have the option to extend their pre- and post-voyage getaways, redeeming points at Marriott International hotels to explore a range of cities and towns across various destinations.

The Evrima measures 190 meters (624 feet) and features 149 suites. Guests will enjoy a menu of spa treatments, watersports from the yacht’s marina and signature restaurant, S.E.A., designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg in Germany. In each destination, guests can choose from a selection of experiences within The Shore Collection or utilize the services of the Concierge Ashore to customize their own private tours.