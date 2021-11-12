Two Ships to Resume Service for Carnival in November

In November Carnival Cruise Line is continuing its restart plans with the addition of two more ships to the active lineup.

Sailing from New Orleans and Baltimore, the Carnival Valor and the Carnival Legend are Carnival’s 14th and 15th ships back in service.

Carnival Valor

Ship: Carnival Valor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2004

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to Mexico

First Cruise: November 1

The Carnival Valor resumed guest service on Nov. 1, launching a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from New Orleans, the itineraries feature visits to three ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Cozumel and Progreso. In December, a special six-night voyage celebrates the new year with a unique call in Belize City.

The 2004-built Carnival Valor was drydocked before the service resumption. In a shipyard in France, the vessel received Carnival’s new hull design, in addition to regular technical maintenance and routine hotel updates.

In New Orleans, the 2,974-guest ship is joining the Carnival Glory, which has been sailing from the homeport since September. With the two vessels, Carnival expects to carry 400,000 passengers annually from the Louisiana port.

Carnival Legend

Ship: Carnival Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2002

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Week-long cruises to The Bahamas

First Cruise: November 14

After a 20-month operational pause, the Carnival Legend is welcoming guests back on Nov. 14 as the 2002-built vessel is kicking off a program of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas from Baltimore.

Departing every Sunday, the itinerary includes calls in Freeport and Nassau, in addition to Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

In January, the Legend is also offering a one-time 14-night cruise to the Panama Canal, visiting four ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

While being prepared for its service resumption, the 2,100-guest ship visited a shipyard in France. At the drydock, it underwent regular maintenance and a change of hull colors, receiving Carnival’s new blue, red and white livery.

The Legend is the second ship to resume service for Carnival in Baltimore. After welcoming guests back in Maryland in September, the Carnival Pride recently repositioned to Tampa, where it’s launching a series of Western Caribbean cruises on Nov. 14.