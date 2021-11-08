Carnival Giving Away 500 Cruises to Travel Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line is launching a week-long game, “Carnival Playbook,” that begins today as part of its “Onboard with You” pledge that supports the line’s longstanding commitment to the travel advisor community, according to a press release.

Through the fun, interactive experience, travel advisors can play by designing the perfect cruise vacation for an assigned “client persona” every day, the company said, in a press release.

Client personas may include a couple on their honeymoon or a multi-generational family, and travel advisors can match their clients’ designated persona traveling on a Carnival ship to onboard venues they think would best fit the client’s wants and needs.

Giving travel advisors an extra incentive to get involved and play Carnival Playbook, 500 lucky participants will randomly win a Carnival cruise.

Each winner is eligible to win once and will select their desired voyage from an array of ships and itineraries. The instant cruise prizes will provide eligible travel advisors in U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada (except Quebec) and U.K. the opportunity to experience a Carnival cruise vacation and further develop their Carnival knowledge.

“We are always thinking of new ways to help our travel advisors grow, thrive and enjoy their work, and we think Carnival Playbook will do just that,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “Not only will the unique and playful game help them learn more about our product and test their skills all in the spirit of the Carnival fun they’ve come to expect, know and love, but they’ll also have the opportunity to win a free cruise with us! I encourage all of our travel partners to participate and have some fun – and as always, Travel Agents Rock!”