ABC to Broadcast from Lindblad Ship in Antarctica

Lindblad National Geographic Endurance

Lindblad Expeditions announced that ABC News will be broadcasting live from National Geographic Endurance in Antarctica November 10-16, 2021 as part of their month long climate change coverage spanning seven continents, according to a press release.

The programming will include live and taped coverage across multiple ABC News programs and platforms marking the inaugural broadcast from the first polar newsroom aboard a passenger vessel.

Throughout the 10-days at sea, “GMA3” and “20/20” co-anchor Amy Robach will be providing a firsthand look at global warming.

Her reporting will be featured on Good Morning America, GMA 3: What You Need to Know, ABC News Live, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

The expedition will also serve as the inaugural Antarctic voyage for the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance.

AB News
